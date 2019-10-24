Radhika Apte turns director with Sleepwalkers, completes shoot with Gulshan Deviah

bollywood

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 16:17 IST

Actor Radhika Apte has turned director and has already completed the shoot for her upcoming short film with Gulshan Deviah and Shahana Goswami in lead roles. The 30-minute long film is titled Sleepwalkers.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted Radhika as saying, “It all happened suddenly. I was trying to write a short and Lalit, Honey and Abhishek very kindly decided to produce it right away. I’m learning a lot in the process and open to the outcome.”

Honey Trehan, who has produced Sleepwalkers, told the tabloid, “As a content producer, it was a great subject for us to take forward. Radhika has proven her talent time and again and we are extremely excited to support the uniqueness she has, as a storyteller.”

Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey’s MacGuffin Pictures and Lalit Prem Sharma of Colosceum have jointly produced the film. Chaubey told the daily, “Sleepwalkers is a deeply felt and stirring debut by Radhika Apte about something that concerns us all. While we pay lip service to climate change, we seldom accept our own culpability in it. Lalit, Honey and I are extremely proud to be a part of this film by Radhika and quite eager to see the audience experience Sleepwalkers and the other films in our anthology Lost and Found soon.”

Radhika Apte has been nominated for the International Emmy Awards this year for her web series Lust Stories and reacting to the news, she had earlier told Hindustan Times, “I found out [about the nominations] yesterday when Anurag told me in the evening. I obviously could not believe it and had to ask him five times like is this the Emmys?... So yes I wasn’t expecting this. It’s overwhelming. So many people messaged and called personally — family, friends and industry friends. The most important thing is that your efforts are getting recognised and appreciated. These are very prestigious awards and even being nominated is a big thing, So I’m very grateful,”

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 16:17 IST