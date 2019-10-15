Radhika Apte reveals why she wore her grandmother’s old sari full of holes for her wedding

bollywood

Actor Radhika Apte is as unconventional as it gets and yet remains a very visible star — be it on the big screen (Andhadhun and Baazaar), web series (Ghoul, Sacred Games, Lust Stories), magazine covers or interviews. She also remains a fearless voice, speaking out on prejudice. In an interview with Femina, she spoke on a number of issues, from being outspoken, working across film industries to her marriage.

While the media buzz around male actors doing films in other industries (Akshay Kumar in 2.0 and Prabhas in Saaho) is usually huge, it is nothing short of magic the comfort with which Radhika has navigated her career in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, English and her native Marathi language films. Additionally, she has experimented with a lot of genres. Explaining her method, she revealed: “If I like a film, it doesn’t matter what genre it is. I like drama, comedy, action, thriller, romance, horror—all genres. I also don’t think that films should fit into one category exclusively. It’s always easier to be part of films that are in the same language that you speak; you get to improvise when you understand what’s happening on the sets. Language also helps you understand the nuances of the culture better.”

On the issue of slamming psychotic mentality of society, she said: “I think if you just use common sense, you will understand it all. But, most of the time, we’re turning a blind eye to a lot of things. People think that they benefit from power, but superiority is also a complex and it’s not nice. I try to do my part. I try to speak up whenever I can, and in whatever way I can. I try not to compromise on this in my own life too because I truly believe equality benefits everyone.”

On a lighter note, she also spoke about her personal life and how for her trousseau, she chose her grandmother’s old sari. “When I got married, I wore my grandmother’s old sari for my registered wedding and it had a lot of holes in it. But I wore it because she’s one of my favourite people on the planet. I’m not really someone who spends a lot of money on fancy clothes and especially not for a registered marriage. Of course, I wanted to look good—I did buy a dress for my party (which was less than ten thousand rupees!). Also, I have to tell you this; I bought that dress at the last minute because I forgot to buy one! I’m not a picky person when it comes to clothes.” she added.

