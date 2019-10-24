Nawazuddin Siddiqui may make his Telugu debut alongside Venkatesh soon

regional-movies

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 10:45 IST

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui may soon make his Telugu debut alongside actor Venkatesh in a yet-untitled project.

After playing a prominent role in Rajinikanth’s Petta, looks like Nawaz has set his eyes on Telugu filmdom. He’s rumoured to have been signed for a key role in Venkatesh’s next project with director Tharun Bhascker.

According to inside sources, the project will be set against the backdrop of a horse racing club in Hyderabad. It is believed to be an action comedy and will be bankrolled by Suresh Babu of Suresh Productions.

“Venkatesh really liked the script and has verbally given his nod. Tharun is currently busy making some minor changes to the script and once he’s through, an official announcement on the project can be expected. It’ll be a story of a jockey who goes on to become a horse-racing-gambler. It’ll have good scope for action and comedy,” a source had earlier told Hindustan Times.

If everything goes as planned, the film will go on the floors from November or December this year. Meanwhile, the pre-production work is already underway.

Venkatesh is currently busy wrapping up upcoming Telugu comedy, Venky Mama. The film, directed by Bobby, marks the first time collaboration of Venkatesh and his nephew Naga Chaitanya.

Also read: Indian Idol’s Aditya Narayan on Neha Kakkar being forcibly kissed on stage: ‘He had a tattoo of Neha, must have immense love for her ’

Venky Mama features Raashi Khanna and Paayal Rajput as the leading ladies. This will be Raashi’s second outing with Bobby as she was also part of his last directorial venture Jai Lava Kusa.

Apparently, Rakul Preet Singh was originally considered as one of the female leads. However, due to her busy work schedule, she couldn’t take out time.

Tharun, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his upcoming release Meeku Mathrame Cheptha, which marks his acting debut. The film, a romantic comedy, has been produced by Vijay Deverakonda and mostly features newcomers.

Tharun’s last directorial venture was Telugu buddy comedy Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi, which despite great response from critics, didn’t click at the box-office.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 10:44 IST