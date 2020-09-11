Radhika Madan explains why it is important to speak up for Rhea Chakraborty: ‘Justice is yet to be served’

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 08:01 IST

Pataakha actor Radhika Madan has shared a widely circulating post about why supporting Rhea Chakraborty doesn’t indicate disrespecting late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She said that she wants justice for the Chhichhore actor but is also left heartbroken on seeing Rhea being “treated inhumanly”.

Sharing the post on her Instagram account, Radhika wrote, “Sushant was the one who I looked upto while I was transitioning from Television to Movies. He was the one who inspired me to take that step and it breaks my heart when I think of him. Of course I want Justice for him but it also breaks my heart to see another person being treated so inhumanely when she has not even been convicted yet.”

Radhika added, “For all those people celebrating that justice has been served to Sushant by Rhea’s arrest..let me tell you that she has NOT been arrested for the charges imposed on her by the Media or by Sushant’s lawyer . The justice is YET to be served and I hope it is served with all fairness.”

The viral post says, “When we speak up for Rhea, We’re not disrespecting SSR. We’re not undermining SSR’s right to get justice. We’re not asking to stop the investigation about Rhea’s involvement. We’re only upholding the fact that like everyone else she deserves a shot at fair trial.” It further shows news reports on Rhea which led people to create offensive songs on her, the media persons mobbing her during investigation and political parties using the opportunity for their own agenda.

Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau earlier this week, after the arrest of her brother Showik Chakraborty. The sessions court in Mumbai, which heard arguments on the bail application of Rhea, Showik, Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda, Zaid Vilatara and Bashit Parihar, is likely to pronounce its order on Friday.

