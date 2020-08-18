e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Radhika Madan shares funniest Indian Matchmaking spoof, reminds fans of 3 Idiots song. Watch

Radhika Madan shares funniest Indian Matchmaking spoof, reminds fans of 3 Idiots song. Watch

Radhika Madan has shared a funny Indian Matchmaking spoof featuring her dog Breezer who seems to be completely unfazed by her demands to play with her.

bollywood Updated: Aug 18, 2020 21:15 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Radhika Madan has shared a hilarious Indian Matchmaking spoof video.
Radhika Madan has shared a hilarious Indian Matchmaking spoof video.
         

Pataakha actor Radhika Madan has shared a funny Indian Matchmaking spoof on Instagram, featuring her adorable doggo Breezer. The video shows snippets of matchmaker Sima Taparia from the hit Netflix reality show, sharing her views on the shows contestants. Her voice is in sync with the Breezer’s reactions, who refuses to play with Radhika despite much persuasion.

Radhika captioned the video with the lyrics of the 3 Idiots song, Aal Izz Well. “Confusion hi confusion si solution kuch pata nahi #BreezerMainAurSimaAunty (there is only confusion everywhere with no sight of the solution),” she wrote in caption.

 

While the dog continues to lie on the floor and refuses to get a ball for Radhika, Sima Taparia is seen talking about how frustrated she is with the contestants who are unable to make up their mind about their prospective life partners suggested by her.

Indian Matchmaking released on Netflix and Sima, a matchmaker from Mumbai who offers her services to families in India and abroad, became an internet sensation. She is seen catering to the high demands of potential brides and grooms, and their parents on the show, which stoked an online debate about arranged marriages in Indian communities. The eight-part series was among Netflix’s top ranked shows in India for a few weeks.

Created by Oscar-nominated director Smriti Mundhra, the show focuses on Sima’s visits to the homes of families who need her assistance. After hearing their demands, she presents résumés of prospective matches and then arranges for meetings. “The two families have their reputation and many millions of dollars at stake. So the parents guide their children,” Taparia says at one point in the show, referring to some of her wealthier clients.

Also read: Sanjay Dutt gives wife Maanayata a hug, joined by sisters Priya Dutt, Namrata Dutt as he leaves for hospital. See pics

Radhika was last seen in Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium. She played the role of Irrfan’s daughter in the film. She will now be seen in Kunal Deshmukh’s Shiddat. The film also stars Sunny Kaushal, Diana Penty and Mohit Raina.

(With inputs from Reuters)

