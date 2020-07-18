e-paper
Radhika Madan weighs in on the nepotism debate: There is no fair play on the ground and we all are aware of it

Radhika Madan weighs in on the nepotism debate: There is no fair play on the ground and we all are aware of it

Actor Radhika Madan doesn’t deny the existence of nepotism, but referring to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, she questions why do we need somebody to ‘sacrifice their life’ for the issue of a non-level playing field to come up.

bollywood Updated: Jul 18, 2020 14:11 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Actor Radhika Madan made the switch from television to films.
         

Debate around favouritism and nepotism in Bollywood has once again come to the forefront after the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Actor Radhika Madan, who has had a similar career trajectory as the late actor — a popular TV actor making it big in films — agrees that the debate is relevant, but wonders why it takes such a drastic step by someone for people to come to this realisation.

“There’s no denying the fact that nepotism exists. There’s no fair play on the ground and we all are aware of it. But my problem is for this issue to come up, do we actually need somebody to sacrifice their life? This is been prevailing for a long time now. Why do we have to address it at the cost of somebody’s life, that’s my concern,” she questions.

The Angrezi Medium actor also points that she’s disheartened to see how some people are creating a whole circus around Rajput’s death, which may potentially dilute the whole debate.

“Why do we need to fulfil our own agenda using that person? Nobody knows why he did, what he did. Everybody is just speculating. We need to differentiate the two things. If you want to address the issue, do it, but don’t take somebody’s name,” maintains the 25-year-old.

 

Many actors have reaffirmed the fact that there’s favouritism towards the so-called ‘insiders’ in Bollywood, and many others remain in the periphery of the industry. So will this particular incident take this narrative forward in a stronger way?

“Yes, so we need to solve it. But will it happen? I’m not sure. Will it subside after every things cool down? May be. But that doesn’t stop me from giving my 200 percent. I’ll still do that every single day. I’d still try my luck despite knowing that a project is going to X or Y person’s daughter or son. I’d still go to the producer and say that I need to audition for the film. I wouldn’t crib and sit around victimising myself.” 

The last few months have been particularly devastating for Madan, who lost two of her colleagues — Irrfan and Rajput. But she has found solace in music as she made her first professional appearance in a musical showcase playing the keyboard in Jasleen Royal’s rendition of the song, Lag Jaa Gale.

“Yes the period has been tough. It’s just about learning from them, how they lived their lives and celebrated the leaps and the chances that they took. The unconventional path that they both took. It’s very inspiring for a lot of young actors like me,” she explains.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

