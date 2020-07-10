Rahul Bhat on nepotism debate: Those who’re hurling abuses are also responsible in helping bad films and actors flourish

bollywood

Actor Rahul Bhat wouldn’t have thought that he’d face flak from trolls just because his last name is similar to that of an established film family. Irked at being tagged in several mean and nasty tweets directed at someone else amid the ongoing nepotism debate, he recently tweeted, “If u call @aliaa08 a product of #Nepotism then you are harming the entire debate.She is a brilliant ,gifted actor,she is here because she is capable of Carrying a film on her shoulders... PS- I ain’t her brother so don’t tag me nonsense without verifying who it is u r referring to. (sic)”

The actor tells us, “I’m irritated. Do these trolls spewing venom on social media know exact meaning of nepotism? Alia (Bhatt) is a brilliant actor. Look at her performances in Udta Punjab and Raazi. She deserves to be here. When a lawyer’s son can becomes a lawyer he has an advantage. But at the end of day the son will have to walk the path alone. Talent and nepotism are two different things,” says the actor, known for films such as Ugly (2014) and Jai Gangaajal (2016).

Bhat says it’s nepotism when the play ground isn’t equal for all, but it isn’t about the guidance one receives if their parents are in the same profession.

“Those who’re shouting nepotism and hurling abuses, do they understand that they’re also responsible for it. If you want good actors and interesting films to flourish, you also need to go and watch them. On the contrary, you watch films of big stars, follow them everywhere including social media. Ghatiye filmon ko hit tum hit karte ho aur phir nepotism chillate ho?” he says.

Bhat also questions why these debates have only after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Furthermore, he urges that all the conspiracy theories around his death must end. “People are accusing Mahesh Bhatt of foul play, I mean where are these things coming from?” he asks.

Since he was mistaken as Alia’s brother, and given that he later praised her, trolls even said that he’ll now get work in Mahesh Bhatt’s films. Hitting back at them, the actor says, “I don’t want work with him. I’m a victim of nepotism, too. I didn’t have work in between. A very big star promised me something, but that never happened and I was cheated on. I had sent this star a legal notice too. If Karan Johar doesn’t want to work with me, should I kill him or commit suicide? No, because such things happen.”

Before concluding, Bhatt quips, “One good thing is that this debate has clarified that Alia and I aren’t siblings.”

