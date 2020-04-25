Rajeev Khandelwal claims casting couch isn’t rape, Chris Evans steps out of Captain America image in Defending Jacob

bollywood

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 10:05 IST

Rajeev Khandelwal says casting couch is not rape: ‘The one who gives in is equally responsible’

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal has shared his views on the prevalence of casting couch in the glamour industry and believes those who fall prey to the practice always have the choice to say no. The Table No 21 actor had recently revealed that he was once propositioned by a star filmmaker in exchange of a two-film deal, ahead of his Bollywood debut.

(Read full story here)

Sobhita Dhulipala accused of lying about clicking her own pics for magazine shoot, issues clarification: ‘It is upsetting’

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala has issued a clarification after she was accused of lying about a new magazine photoshoot. Sobhita had shared multiple pictures from the latest issue of Cosmopolitan magazine over the last couple of days, saying that she styles herself for the shoot and even clicked her own pictures with a self-timer. However, the authenticity of her claims was doubted when a photo of her getting clicked on her terrace by another man surfaced online.

(Read full story here)

Defending Jacob review: Chris Evans escapes from under the shadow of Marvel in new Apple TV thriller

Chris Evans and his beard star in Defending Jacob, the Apple TV+ original series, about the implosion of a small family after their teenaged son is accused of killing a schoolmate. Easily among the better originals the tech giant has produced since its inception late last year, Defending Jacob proves that Evans has more to offer as an actor beyond the Marvel films, and that regardless of how many times Jaeden Martell changes his name, he will forever remain Hollywood’s favourite to play creepy kids.

(Read full story here)

Mindy Kaling is working with Priyanka Chopra on Covid-19 relief work in India, talks about honouring Indians in Never Have I Ever

Actor and writer Mindy Kaling is collaborating with actor Priyanka Chopra in the fight against the coronavirus in India. Mindy told Hindustan Times in an interview that she has been in touch with Priyanka during the pandemic, and that while work on their upcoming romantic comedy project is well underway, they are currently concentrating on charity efforts in India.

(Read full story here)

Saif Ali Khan says son Taimur will be devastated when lockdown ends as he makes a cameo in another interview

Actor Saif Ali Khan knows his son Taimur will be devastated when the lockdown finally lifts. Thought the little boy misses playing with his friends, he will miss his parently dearly when they return to work. Speaking to Rajeev Masand in an interview, Saif said, “Our kids will be devastated. We are around all the time, this is a dream come true for him. Unless he is fed up of us by the end of it. He just said something today like ‘this is not a good time.’ I said why? He said, ‘I can’t play with my friends’ or ‘I can’t go out’ or something’. Coronavirus.”

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more