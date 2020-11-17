Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha recreate Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s DDLJ moment in mustard field. Watch

bollywood

Nushrratt Bharuccha shared a fun video with her Chhalaang co-star Rajkummar Rao, in which they were seen recreating Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s iconic scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. She captioned her Instagram post with a slightly tweaked dialogue from the film: “Bade bade deshon mein aise pyaare pyaare videos bante rehte hai @rajkummar_rao.”

In the video, Nushrratt is seen running into Rajkummar’s arms as he stands in a mustard field, and they address each other as ‘Raj’ and ‘Simran’. The two then sing Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam and recreate the song for the camera.

Last week, the two actors saw the release of Hansal Mehta’s Chhalaang on Amazon Prime Video. While Rajkummar played a PT teacher disinterested in his job, Nushrratt was seen as the school’s new computer teacher who catches his fancy.

Chhalaang opened to positive reviews from critics. A Hindustan Times review of the film called it a ‘consistently engaging picture, elevated by a handful of excellent performances, and a sharp script’.

Nushrratt told Hindustan Times in an interview that she struggled with the Haryanvi dialect on the first day of the Chhalaang shoot. “It was the first day of shoot and the first time I was speaking in Haryanvi. They gave me a long dialogue in Haryanvi and I had to say it fast. All senior actors were there in front of me -- from Rajkummar, Saurabh Shukla, Satish Kaushik and others and I just kept fumbling and messing up,” she said.

Hansal lost his cool and reprimanded her for not getting ‘such a simple’ scene right, Nushrratt revealed. However, it turned out to be a prank planned by the rest of the cast members. “Later on, they all started laughing as they had planned Hansal ji to scream at me so that I got nervous and spoiled the scene. Then we all chilled together and I did the scene properly,” she said.

