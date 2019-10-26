Rajkummar Rao is the face of PM Narendra Modi’s India Wali Diwali campaign. Watch video

bollywood

After the participation of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone in the Bharat Ki Laxmi campaign, National Film award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao has become the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s India Wali Diwali campaign, which intends to generate donations for underprivileged children on the occasion of Diwali.

Rajkummar said in a statement that he strongly believes in inclusivity, especially on festivals like Diwali. “It has been a great honour to be part of this campaign which our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has started. I believe that Diwali should be a happy festival for everyone. I hope everyone follows this initiative and helps those who need it,” he said.

The campaign encourages donating clothes, food, gifts to the underprivileged, in the form of a video that also features television actors like Ragini Khanna and Anang Desai, among others.

The video is directed by Ankit Sharma. He said: “The simplicity of thought here was amazing, and that had to be translated into the visuals as well. The treatment and grammar were thus very simplistic, open, and easy to the eye. Rajkummar brought tremendous credibility to the film and the campaign. He is just too fine with this art and it was evident that he truly believes in the cause that he is supporting.”

Earlier this month Deepika appeared in a video as part of the Bharat Ki Laxmi campaign by the Prime Minister to showcase the achievement of women across the country.

