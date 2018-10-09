Rajkummar Rao on harassment allegations against Vikas Bahl: What is wrong is wrong

After Kangana Ranaut, Hansal Mehta, Nandita Das, Sonam Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap, Rajkummar Rao has now come out against Queen director Vikas Bahl. Allegations of sexual assault against the director had surfaced in 2017, but it wasn’t until recently that an employee of Phantom accused the director-producer of sexually harassing her. This incident was corroborated by director Anurag Kashyap who was an equal partner at the production house Phantom that was recently dissolved.

While Kangana Ranaut also shared a Me Too account that involved Vikas, her costar from Queen, Rajkummar Rao has said in an interview with Huffington post that what has happened was very unfortunate. The actor said, “It’s very shocking and sad. What happened was very unfortunate. I strongly condemn whatever is going on. What is wrong is wrong.”

“We as an industry should come together to protect everyone, be it men or women, against any kind of harassment, and I hope and pray that God will give strength to that girl to come out of it even stronger.”

He also added that the industry needed to come together to make it safer for women, “We have to address the safety of women and that is of utmost importance right now, I would love to work only with people with ethics and the right moral conduct.”

Actor Hrithik Roshan, who worked with Vikas on the yet to release Super 30 also released a statement on Twitter and said that action needed to be taken against such claims. He had written, “It is impossible for me to work with any person if he/she is guilty of such grave misconduct. I am away and have access to only sporadic information. I have requested the producers of Super 30 to take stock of the apparent facts and take a harsh stand if need be. This is not to be hushed or brushed under the carpet.”

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 22:06 IST