Rajkummar Rao, Shradda Kapoor’s Stree becomes 9th film of 2018 to enter Rs 100 cr club, here are the rest

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer horror comedy, Stree, has entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club. The quirky hit has earned Rs 101.43 crores at the box office in 16 days of release, according to trade analyst, Taran Adarsh.

Rajkummar took to social media to thank fans for the love with a 15-second video. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film received positive critical reviews and is the highest-grossing film of Rajkummar’s career as a leading man.

'Stree' is an interesting mix of horror with fun and is based on a true phenomenon. According to legend, Stree descends upon the town every year on the first fours nights of Navratri. She preys on men and hunts at night. To keep themselves away from her clutches, the men dress as women and paint the walls of their homes with ‘Oh Stree, kal aana.’ And she lets them be.

The Hindustan Times, awarding the film 3 stars out of 5 in its review, said that, “The dialogues don’t do justice to the absurd situations, and the lines are often underwritten — though this is less evident when greats like Pankaj Tripathi and Vijay Raaz show up.”

Previously, films such as Padmaavat, Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, Raid, Baaghi 2, Raazi, Race 3, Sanju and Gold had all made more than Rs 100 crore at the Indian box office.

Also starring an acclaimed Pankaj Tripathi, Stree was released on August 31.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 13:28 IST