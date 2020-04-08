Rakul Preet launches her YouTube channel which ‘will have all things fun’, revenue will go to PM’s relief fund

bollywood

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has launched her YouTube channel and has promised that it will have a lot of fun stuff in it. Subjects on her list include food, fitness tips, films and friends.

Sharing it, Rakul wrote: “A lot of time on hand so I thought of launching my YouTube channel which will have all things fun !! The revenue generated will go to @pmoindia fund ! Let’s spread joy and happiness in whatever way we can. Subscribe now to make a difference !! anddddd because it’s world health day we kickstart with... umm check out the video.” In the video, she mentions how after much thought she came up with the idea to launch her YouTube channel, which will have a ‘lot more of me’.

Like her contemporaries in the Indian film industry, Rakul too is doing her bit for the needy during the coronavirus pandemic. Singh is helping over 200 families living in a slum close to her home in Gurugram. She says that it is a “small effort” to express her gratitude.

Speaking to IANS, the actor along with her parents, Kulwinder Singh and Rajender, is sending packets of home-cooked food to them. “My dad figured this entire slum where people are completely out of their basics. We are facilitating two meals a day for all those people and we have decided to do it till the time the lockdown is in place,a Rakul said.

“If the lockdown gets pushed further, I will keep doing that. For now, I have committed till the month of April and then we will see depending on the situation. The food would be cooked at a place in my society and will be sent out to those people,” she added.

The actor said that everyone should be doing their bit especially during this time. “It is very important to understand that many of us are privileged. We have a house, help, food, ability to stack up in case of emergency but this is when you give it to the society. For me, nothing can give me more happiness than the smiles on these people’s faces when they will eat their meal. And that will make me extremely happy,” she said, adding: “So that’s my way of expressing my gratitude for everything I have and it is a very small effort. Whoever can make a difference should, because I truly believe in giving back to society.”

Rakul, who first established herself as an actor in Telugu films with hits like Allu Arjun starrer Sarrainodu and Ram Charan’s Dhruva under her kitty, she moved on to Bollywood films starring in hits like Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De and Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh’s Marjaavan.

