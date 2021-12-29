e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Rakul Preet Singh tests negative for Covid-19: ‘Can’t wait to start 2021 with good health and positivity’

Rakul Preet Singh shared on Instagram that she has tested negative for Covid-19. She said that she is waiting to begin the new year on a positive note.

HT Entertainment Desk
Rakul Preet Singh has recovered from the coronavirus.
A week after actor Rakul Preet Singh revealed her Covid-19 diagnosis, she took to Instagram stories to inform her fans and well-wishers that she has recovered. She also expressed her eagerness to start the new year ‘with good health and positivity’.

“Happy to share that I have tested negative for Covid-19. I am feeling absolutely fine. Thank you for all your wishes and love - can’t wait to start 2021 with good health and positivity. PS: let’s be responsible, wear masks and take all precautions,” she wrote.

Last week, Rakul revealed that she tested positive for Covid-19 and was in home quarantine. “I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon,” she wrote, urging those who came in contact with her to get tested.

 

Rakul recently enjoyed a relaxing getaway in the Maldives with her family. During the vacation, she was seen chilling on hammocks and enjoying adventures such as riding a flyboard and going deep-sea diving.

Rakul recently joined the cast of Ajay Devgn’s directorial venture Mayday, in which he plays a pilot. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan but the details of his character have been kept under wraps.

Expressing her excitement about Mayday, Rakul had said in a statement, “I have worked with Ajay sir in the past and extremely thrilled to be working with him yet again as his co-pilot in a film where he is not just my co-star but director too. When I decided to be an actor, like all the other aspiring actors, I had a dream to work with Mr Bachchan and I am so glad that with this film my dream to share screen space with him will come true.”

Rakul also has a number of other projects in the pipeline, including Lakshya Raj Anand’s Attack and Kaashvi Nair’s cross-border romantic drama, which is reportedly titled Sardar and Grandson.

