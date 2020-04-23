Ramadan in the time of Covid 19

bollywood

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 15:25 IST

The holy month of Ramadan is about to start and while it is all about fasting from dawn to dusk and praying, it is also the time when you get some of the best delicacies to eat. And if you live in Mumbai, your street food experience is incomplete without a visit to Mohammed Ali Road, a mecca for street food lovers which has been attracting a large crowd every year including some of our Bollywood celebrities too. From nali nihari and kebabs, to the piping hot malpuas and jalebis, the entire area is abuzz with the festive air and the tempting aromas beckon you. But for the first time in around 250 years, the 24x7 Ramzan market which compromises of more than 400 food stalls will wear a deserted look because of the lockdown due to the coronavirus.

Taher Shabbir

Taher Shabbir who was seen in Guilty, is also a co-owner of Shabbir’s Tawakkal Sweets says that this is an unprecedented times something which no one expected, “It is the weirdest situation I have seen in my life. We have been taking care of our employees and a lot of locals around by providing them food. It is a huge financial loss as business is going to take a hit at least for the initial 10 days. If the lockdown opens up, we are planning to have a social distance tables and have strict and stringent safety and cleanliness rules.I don’t know if I will be able to host any of my celebrity friends this year. Ramazan this year is definitely not going to be the same.”

Saqib Saleem

Saqib Saleem whose father runs a chain of restaurants in Delhi says, “My parents usually come down from Delhi and we are all together during Ramadan but that’s not likely to happen this year. I am going to miss mom’s cooking this year. We would have kebabs, pakodas, fruit chaat and sharbat’s for Iftar. Huma (Qureshi) and I are going to be together and help each other in cooking.”

Aamir Ali

Aamir Ali says that taking care of health is a priority this year, “This year the prayers and celebrations should happen at home and people should not crowd any areas including the religious places. I am going to miss going to Mohammed Ali Road and enjoy the street food but this year is going to be different. I am not planning be celebrate big time and keep it a low key affair.”