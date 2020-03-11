Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt attend Holi bash, Katrina Kaif also spotted. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 11:23 IST

Actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted arriving together for a Holi bash on Tuesday. Ranbir’s ex-girlfriend, actor Katrina Kaif, was also present at the party.

Pictures of Ranbir and Alia arriving in the same car, wearing white, have been shared online. Katrina, meanwhile, was seen waving at the gathered photographers as she arrived at the venue.

Katrina recently hosted Alia and Priyanka Chopra at her home. Much has been said about Katrina and Alia’s equation, which reportedly evolved after Alia started dating Ranbir. On their part, both Alia and Katrina have maintained that they still share cordial relations with each other. Katrina told Filmfare, “When I thought about it, I just felt, who she was dating was not to the equation that I share with her. So why should that equation change?”

In an interview to DNA, she said, “I will tell you something important. A certain thing is already playing out in a certain manner. My reaction to it makes no difference. I can sit here and feel anger and bitterness. I can make myself unhappy. Or I can take into consideration that, how miserable I am makes no difference to anyone else. So, instead, I can lighten my own burden and say — let me be happy and at peace. And what is meant for me, will come my way.”

Alia and Ranbir will star opposite each other for the first time in the long-delayed fantasy film Brahmastra. Katrina, meanwhile, will soon be seen with Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi, the fourth instalment in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe films.

Follow @htshowbiz for more