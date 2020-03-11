e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt attend Holi bash, Katrina Kaif also spotted. See pics

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt attend Holi bash, Katrina Kaif also spotted. See pics

Exes Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were spotted at the same Holi party on Tuesday. See pictures.

bollywood Updated: Mar 11, 2020 11:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif at the Holi party.
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif at the Holi party.
         

Actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted arriving together for a Holi bash on Tuesday. Ranbir’s ex-girlfriend, actor Katrina Kaif, was also present at the party.

Pictures of Ranbir and Alia arriving in the same car, wearing white, have been shared online. Katrina, meanwhile, was seen waving at the gathered photographers as she arrived at the venue.

Katrina recently hosted Alia and Priyanka Chopra at her home. Much has been said about Katrina and Alia’s equation, which reportedly evolved after Alia started dating Ranbir. On their part, both Alia and Katrina have maintained that they still share cordial relations with each other. Katrina told Filmfare, “When I thought about it, I just felt, who she was dating was not to the equation that I share with her. So why should that equation change?”

 

In an interview to DNA, she said, “I will tell you something important. A certain thing is already playing out in a certain manner. My reaction to it makes no difference. I can sit here and feel anger and bitterness. I can make myself unhappy. Or I can take into consideration that, how miserable I am makes no difference to anyone else. So, instead, I can lighten my own burden and say — let me be happy and at peace. And what is meant for me, will come my way.”

Alia and Ranbir will star opposite each other for the first time in the long-delayed fantasy film Brahmastra. Katrina, meanwhile, will soon be seen with Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi, the fourth instalment in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe films.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Hey PM...’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig on Madhya Pradesh as Scindia quits Congress
‘Hey PM...’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig on Madhya Pradesh as Scindia quits Congress
‘Seen what BJP did in Karnataka’: Congress after Jyotiraditya Scindia move
‘Seen what BJP did in Karnataka’: Congress after Jyotiraditya Scindia move
Kerala in shutdown mode as more coronavirus cases emerge
Kerala in shutdown mode as more coronavirus cases emerge
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Why this vegetable is selling at a price higher than chicken
Why this vegetable is selling at a price higher than chicken
Octavia with CNG? How Skoda plans to cut down your fuel costs
Octavia with CNG? How Skoda plans to cut down your fuel costs
Disney Plus is now available in India via Hotstar
Disney Plus is now available in India via Hotstar
‘We are getting sore’ - Sehwag’s reaction after Tendulkar opts to field
‘We are getting sore’ - Sehwag’s reaction after Tendulkar opts to field
trending topics
Kerala TET answer keyMP Government CrisisFuel Prices in DelhiJyotiraditya ScindiaNeha DhupiaMilind SomanYes Bank crisisCoronavirusCoronavirus Positive

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news