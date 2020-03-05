Alia Bhatt’s phone wallpaper is her picture with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, fans go: ‘Aww they are kissing’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 10:23 IST

Actor Alia Bhatt attended the screening of upcoming Netflix film Guilty on Wednesday in Mumbai, which stars her best friend Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor. A video of Alia’s arrival at the venue showed her clutching her phone but it was the wallpaper that got her fans talking.

The phone’s wallpaper was a picture of her and actor boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Judging from their outfits, the picture appeared to have been clicked during Ranbir’s cousin Armaan Jain’s wedding reception. Ranbir is seen in a blue shirt while Alia is seen in a light-coloured outfit. The colours match his blue sherwani and her baby blue dupatta from the wedding. The couple also appears to be kissing in the photo.

The picture made several #Ranlia fans’ hearts mushy and they left heart and fire emojis in the comments section of the video. One wrote, “It’s a photo of ranbir and alia,” wrote one with a multitude of heart-eyes emojis. “Its her and ranbir kissing awwweeee,” wrote another. “Love love love,” read another comment.

Alia and Ranbir have been dating since 2018 and will soon be seen in their first film together, Brahmastra. Rumours of their wedding have again gained steam after media reports suggested that they will tie the knot in December.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor takes Taimur for an outing, he gives a shout-out to paparazzi ‘Aye bhai log’. Watch video

“Alia and Ranbir Kapoor are set to tie the knot in December this year, not long after the release of Brahmastra on the 4th of that month,” said the article by film critic and entertainment journalist Rajeev Masand.

Brahmastra is Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious superhero film that unites Ranbir and Alia on the screen for the first time, and it also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role along with Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. The film has been scheduled to release on December 4, after being postponed in the past. Brahmastra is the first of a planned trilogy and is rumoured to be one of the most expensive films ever made in Bollywood.

Follow @htshowbiz for more