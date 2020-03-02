Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt dance on Brahmastra song in leaked video, fans heart their chemistry

bollywood

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are seen dancing happily in a video that has surfaced online from the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra ,which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

The video shows Alia dancing all alone, dressed in a denims and white tshirt paired with a long shrug. Soon, Ranbir, dressed in denims and jacket, joins her. Both the actors are carrying backpacks on their shoulders. The set-up and background seems to be festive, it could possibly be Holi.

Posting a few pictures with Ranbir, Amitabh had tweeted on Saturday, “T 3455 - .. he teaches and sets up for me the sound ear plugs .. they sound good .. good riddance of the wires and cables .”

He also wrote for Alia, “She breezed in .. did her shot .. a huddle .. and out .. the effervescent, supremely talented, scintillating Alia ..”

Earlier, Amitabh announced the wrap of his part in the film on his blog with a few pictures and a heartfelt note. “So they tell me its a ‘film wrap’ for me on Brahmāstra .. and as is the norm the unit applauds and everyone embraces and the good byes are done .. at times they set off some confetti guns .. its the done thing they say ..really .. ? sounds more like ‘thank God , good riddance’ .... good riddance of the actor .. had enough of him .. !!! SO so so so .. SOooooooo .. the Blog at night is getting messed up .. Hopefully it shall be restored , but even if it is not does the morning effort bother the Ef .. let me know the responses , so one can make adjustments .. Work continues in the sweltering sun yesterday and Vit D is taken in by me despite the winter clothing .. many others take shelter .. but what the heck , heat is good .. so yaa .. 4 chairs and all ..”

Brahmāstra will release on December 4 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The sci-fi thriller has faced multiple change of release dates as there is a comprehensive VFX work involved that is taking time.

