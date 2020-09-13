e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Ranbir Kapoor dons police costume for new project shoot, fans wonder what he is working on

Ranbir Kapoor dons police costume for new project shoot, fans wonder what he is working on

Actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted working on a new project in Mumbai on Saturday. He was seen in a police costume, shooting with a small crew. The actor’s fans wondered which project he was shooting for.

bollywood Updated: Sep 13, 2020 10:46 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ranbir Kapoor seen in Mumbai on shoot sets.
Ranbir Kapoor seen in Mumbai on shoot sets.
         

Actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted shooting for a new project in Mumbai on Saturday. The actor returned to film sets after months of practising self isolation owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ranbir’s photos from the shoot sets show him in a policeman’s costume. He is seen standing next to a police jeep in one photo and sitting down with other crew members in a second photo. As excited as his fans were to see him as a cop, many even wondered which project he was working on. “Wow RK as police,” wrote a fan. “Lays advertisement maybe,” guessed another.

 

 

Ranbir has also begun work on his other projects. Recently, he was seen with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office. They were also spotted at Ayan Mukherji’s office.

Ranbir and Alia will be seen in Ayan’s fantasy epic, Brahmastra. The film has been long delayed due to production issues and later, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. Ranbir also has Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt. Sanjay was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in July, after which, both Ranbir and Alia paid him a visit at his house. Ranbir has also played Sanjay in his recent biopic, Sanju.

Also read: From being asked to serve food to Ayushmann Khurrana to getting groped at 12, Tahira Kashyap opens up on need to smash patriarchy

Ranbir and Alia spent a majority of lockdown period together at his home. They were spotted by the paparazzi as they walked his dog together in the building complex. The actors also shot each others’ portions for a Public Service Announcement (PSA) video on all the precautionary measures to take against the Covid-19 infection.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘India’s Covid-19 recoveries rise exponentially’: Health ministry
‘India’s Covid-19 recoveries rise exponentially’: Health ministry
More exam centres, strict Covid-19 protocols: Govt precautions for NEET
More exam centres, strict Covid-19 protocols: Govt precautions for NEET
For fourth consecutive day, India’s daily Covid-19 numbers hover around 95,000
For fourth consecutive day, India’s daily Covid-19 numbers hover around 95,000
Chayawanprash, yoga in govt’s post-Covid care management advisory
Chayawanprash, yoga in govt’s post-Covid care management advisory
50th BSF-BGB high-level talks begin in Dhaka today
50th BSF-BGB high-level talks begin in Dhaka today
Low pressure area off Andhra coast to bring heavy rain in peninsular India
Low pressure area off Andhra coast to bring heavy rain in peninsular India
Bill Gates ‘has no clue’ about powering electric trucks, says Tesla’s Elon Musk
Bill Gates ‘has no clue’ about powering electric trucks, says Tesla’s Elon Musk
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In