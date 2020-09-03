Randeep Hooda opens up about his leg his surgery, reveals, “I’ve done some of the best films of my career with metal in my leg”

Last week, actor Randeep Hooda’s hospitalisation left his fans worried. To everyone’s relief, he tested negative for Covid-19, and was admitted in the hospital for leg surgery. Expressing “gratitude” to all the messages that poured in wishing him speedy recovery, the actor shares that he is doing well.

“My leg is healing, there’s no post operative complication. I’ll be able to move around properly in a week’s time. My dad (Ranbir Hooda), who’s a doctor, was there during my operation and took care of everything,” tells us Hooda.

Revealing more about his condition, the actor, an equestrian enthusiast, adds, “My doctor, Chetan Unadkat has been taking care of me for long because I keep hurting myself. This right leg injury happened 12 years ago when I fell from my horse while playing a game of polo. The horse fell on my right leg and the lower part was badly damaged. It had to be operated on and plates and screws were put to fix the damage.”

Before Hooda could recover entirely, he participated at a sporting event at the National Defence Academy in Pune and even won a silver medal in Dressage.

He was supposed to get those plates and screws removed after a year. “But, I was either not getting time or the money to get this done. These plates and screws have been the longest relationship in my life, sad that it came to an end. I think the best films in my career happened when they were with me, and now I don’t know if I’d be the same actor again. So, I wanted to keep those plates and screws as souvenirs but I sadly wasn’t allowed and I could just managed a picture, which would be there with me to keep my luck going,” he shares with a laugh.

Hooda shares the surgery would have been delayed had the pain not gotten worse while he was shooting for his international project Extraction last year.

“Infections and pain would happen now and then because I would end up hurting my right leg. Even while shooting for Radhe, I hurt my right knee. And then while shooting Extraction, where I did a few major action scenes, the infection got worse. The infection and pain recurred last month,” he says.

Raring to “get back to shoot” soon, Hooda’s schedule starts in October and he’ll be shooting for debut director Balwinder Singh Janjua’s project also starring Ileana D’cruz.

“We had finished 60-70% of the shoot before lockdown and rest we’ll finish now. There are other things coming up. I’m hoping things get better and the film industry gets back on track. Many families are dependent upon the industry. I hope the wheels get churning again and we can continue working and keep entertaining everyone,” he ends.

