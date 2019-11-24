Rani Mukerji wants to work in desi Charlie’s Angels with Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif: ‘There’s a shorter one, I can be that’

bollywood

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji has expressed her desire for a desi Charlie’s Angels to be made in Bollywood and even shared her wishlist for the lead stars in the movie. Besides herself, she wants Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

Talking about doing action films headlined by women, Rani told Zoom TV in an interview, “We could do Charlie’s Angels. You know there is a shorter one in the film, I can be that alongside Deepika and Katrina.”

She added that she was impressed with Katrina’s act in Tiger Zinda Hai opposite Salman Khan. “See, I always thought that Katrina is really good in action because her work in Tiger Zinda Hai is something that she was really really good at. I am sure Deepika will equally be excellent. So, I think Deepika and Katrina would be my choices to do action films.”

“I think it’s very important to be fit to be able to do action. Also, action does not only require just doing action, what’s most important is whether you are putting the right emotions with it. So, I think it’s a combination. And especially for films like Mardaani 2, I’d say it’s more of an emotional action rather than just a plain action,” she added.

Directed by Gopi Putran, Mardaani 2 focuses on the rise in violent crimes by juveniles in India and has sparked a conversation on the threat it poses to young girls. It is a sequel to Rani’s 2014 film Mardaani and will see the 41-year old trying to capture a serial rapist. Produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 2 is set to hit theatres on December 13.

Talking about her upcoming film, Rani had told PTI in a recent interview, “I think the headline of this film should be, making women aware... Let’s not be blinded by things and accept that these things are happening... You have to be aware and tackle them. As a parent, you want your children to be independent but then you also want to make it safe for them. So how do you balance...? It is a responsibility on ourselves to go out there and be aware... so that you are equipped.”

