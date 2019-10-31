e-paper
Ranveer Singh offers services for weddings and sangeets, Deepika Padukone says she’s accepting booking requests

In yet another funny interaction on social media, Ranveer Singh claimed to be offering services for weddings etc. Wife Deepika Padukone was quick to add that she is accepting booking requests.

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 09:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ranveer Singh looks dapper in his latest Instagram post.
         

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has shared a funny post on Instagram with wife and actor Deepika Paukone joining in, making matters funnier. Ranveer posted an image of himself in traditional attire and wrote as caption, “Shaadi Season is here! Entertainer for Hire. Available for events, wedding, budday party, mundane.” He can be seen wearing a blue sherwani with golden work done on it. The Gully Boy star also sports a stud in his ear.

Deepika was among the first ones to respond. She wrote, “Contact Deepika Padukone for bookings’ and dropped laughing emojis on the comment.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan saved Aishwarya Rai’s manager after her dress caught fire at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party

Other industry celebs including Ranveer’s Gunday co-star Arjun Kapoor, actors Anupam Kher, Sophie Choudhary and filmmaker Ekta Kapoor also commented on the post. Arjun called Ranveer “cheap” in his comment and wrote, ‘Baba u are so cheap it’s expensive’. Anupam Kher said, ‘Is photo mein jo expression hai usse dekh ke jo aapko bulayega usme wakai guts honge.’

Apart from Deepika’s comment, Ekta’s reaction also stood out and she wrote, “Need dulha! Who is ur manager ! Will contact..”

 

Ranveer and Deepika have recently completed their fifth film together – Kabir Khan’s ’83. Based on India’s unexpected victory during the cricket World Cup 1983, the film will also be their first together after their wedding last year. The couple has been seen together in three Sanjay Leela Bhansali films – Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. They also romanced each other in Homi Adajania’s Finding Fanny.

Deepika has also finished work on Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak where she plays an acid attack survivor, inspired by Delhi’s Laxmi Aggarwal. The film is slated for a January 2020 release.

Ranveer, on the other hand, has Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht in the pipeline next, where he will be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, among others.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 09:26 IST

