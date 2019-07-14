Ranveer Singh reveals Priyanka Chopra’s reaction to his stardom: ‘You’re still the guy who tells mummy every time someone wants a pic’

Actor Ranveer Singh is having a career high, but he still doesn’t believe it. In a new interview, the actor has said that even some of his contemporaries such as Priyanka Chopra are shocked that he doesn’t believe that he is a star.

Speaking to Femina, Ranveer said, “I am a special case because I never became a huge star in my head. I’m still the kid with stars in his eyes who is in disbelief that he even became a star.” He said that his Gunday and Bajirao Mastani co-actor Priyanka Chopra always tells him “Tu wo ladka hai jisko yakeen hi nahin ho raha hai ki wo star bann gaya. Jo aaj bhi bolta hai ‘mummy, main star bann gaya, dekho ye log meri photo lena chahte hain (You’re the guy who still doesn’t believe he’s a star, who still tells his mother excitedly whenever someone wants to take his picture).”

Also read: Ranveer Singh on his first reaction to seeing Deepika Padukone after a long trip: ‘I grab my wife and kiss her’

Ranveer attributed his success to his passion for acting, and not for ‘money and fame’. He said, “For as long as I can remember, I wanted to be a performer, and today, stardom is its by-product. When youngsters seek my advice, the first question I ask them is, ‘Are you passionate about acting?’ or ‘Are you lured by the glitz of stardom?’ Stardom to me is empowering. You have the ability to spread smiles and cheer. It goes without saying, it comes with a certain amount of responsibility. There are negatives too, but the upside compensates, and you learn to take it in your stride.”

Ranveer in the span of 14 months has delivered hits such as Padmaavat, Simmba and Gully Boy. He will next appear in 83, about the Indian cricket team’s underdog victory at the 1983 World Cup. He is currently shooting for the film in the UK, along with his wife, actor Deepika Padukone. Ranveer will began filming Karan Johar’s period epic Takht at the end of 2019.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 17:45 IST