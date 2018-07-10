Ranveer Singh’s love for fans to Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Dangal reunion, it’s a busy day in Bollywood
Even the torrential rains in Mumbai couldn’t stop Bollywood stars like Ranveer Singh, Siddharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Chitrangada Singh from stepping out.bollywood Updated: Jul 10, 2018 17:26 IST
Mumbai is facing torrential rains. While the Maximum city is doing its best to deal with the relentless rain, our stars from Bollywood nonetheless went about their routine as always. From stars spotted at airport to stars dropping by at various restaurants in the city, Bollywood actors kept themselves busy.
Vicky Kaushal, Sunil Shetty, Siddharth Malhotra, Ranveer Singh, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sonal K Ahuja with husband Anand S Ahuja spotted at the airport.
Varun Dhawan looked a bit off when he was spotted in Juhu.
Chitrangada Singh was at Big FM 92.7 for Soorma promotion and so were Ishaan and Janhvi for Dhadak. Here’s Mandana Karimi in Bandra while Kartik Aaryan spotted at Fable Restro in Juhu. Tamannaah Bhatia was seen at an ad shoot in Filmcity.
Fatima was with her Dangal co-star Aparshakti at Sequel in Bandra.
