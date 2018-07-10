Ranveer Singh’s love for fans to Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Dangal reunion, it’s a busy day in Bollywood

Mumbai is facing torrential rains. While the Maximum city is doing its best to deal with the relentless rain, our stars from Bollywood nonetheless went about their routine as always. From stars spotted at airport to stars dropping by at various restaurants in the city, Bollywood actors kept themselves busy.

Vicky Kaushal, Sunil Shetty, Siddharth Malhotra, Ranveer Singh, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sonal K Ahuja with husband Anand S Ahuja spotted at the airport.

Look all who were seen at the airport on Tuesday.

Ranveer Singh gives a fan a warm hug.

Varun Dhawan looked a bit off when he was spotted in Juhu.

Chitrangada Singh was at Big FM 92.7 for Soorma promotion and so were Ishaan and Janhvi for Dhadak. Here’s Mandana Karimi in Bandra while Kartik Aaryan spotted at Fable Restro in Juhu. Tamannaah Bhatia was seen at an ad shoot in Filmcity.

Even the younger lot like Kartik Aaryan, Mandana Karimi and Janhvi Kapoor and Ishan Khatter were up and out on Tuesday.

Fatima was with her Dangal co-star Aparshakti at Sequel in Bandra.

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aparshakti Khurrana pose for the camera.

