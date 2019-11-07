e-paper
Ranveer Singh’s ‘what is mobile number’ post gets witty reply from Nagpur Police

Ranveer Singh shared a picture of himself with a telephone and got a hilarious response from Nagpur Police. Check out the pic.

bollywood Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:09 IST

Asian News International
Ranveer Singh at Vogue Women of The Year Awards 2019 in Mumbai.
Ranveer Singh at Vogue Women of The Year Awards 2019 in Mumbai.(IANS)
         

Remember the 1999’s popular number ‘What is mobile number’ from Hassena Maan Jaayegi? Well, the question is fresh even today and Ranveer Singh has found the answer to it.

Dressed in retro-style pants, posing with a red landline phone popular in the 90s, the Gully Boy actor on Wednesday put out an image of him, with which he used the insanely famous song’s hook lines in the caption.

 

“Whattis mobile number? Whattis your smile number? Whattis your style number? kruuN kyaa dial number?,” he tweeted. In a witty response, the Twitter handle of the Nagpur City Police on Wednesday revealed the answer to the reiterated question.

“100,” the reply read. The question which got its answer after two decades, drew hilarious responses from the Twitter users, with a number of them hailing the city police.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan says he earned back Pataudi Palace with money he made in films: ‘There is history, culture, but no inheritance’

“100 out of 100 marks for this! LOL!,” a user commented on the post. Another wrote, “Nagpur police in full speed.” The sassy tweet garnered over five-thousand retweets and more than 24,000 likes in 19 hours.

Known for experiments and adding quirk to everything possible, Ranveer never keeps it simple when it comes to captions.

A few days back, he shared a picture of him in a Sherwani wherein he introduced himself as an “entertainer for hire” writing, “Shaadi Season is here! Entertainer for Hire. Available for events, wedding, budday, mundane.” His wife and actor Deepika Padukone, was quick to take a dig at it writing, “Contact Deepika Padukone for bookings.”

On the work front, the two are all set to star as the on-screen couple in the upcoming sports film 83 directed by Kabir Khan. The film will open in theatres on April 10 next year.

