Home / Bollywood / Ranveer Singh says ‘lovely’ Deepika Padukone is spoiling him rotten: ‘She is feeding me all this yummy food’

Ranveer Singh says ‘lovely’ Deepika Padukone is spoiling him rotten: ‘She is feeding me all this yummy food’

Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika is spoiling him with yummy food. He also says he needs to work it all out in the gym. Watch the video here.

bollywood Updated: Apr 05, 2020 12:16 IST
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are spending quality time together.
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has called his wife Deepika Padukone “lovely” and revealed that she is spiling him “rotten”, feeding him yummy food. Ranveer went live from his Instagram account late Saturday where he spoke about Deepika.

“My wife has been spoiling me rotten, feeding me all this yummy food. Cakes, ice creams, just amazing stuff. So I have to come here and wash it all off. Today, she’s in the mood to cook again, there’s a lovely Italian meal coming up, which I’m really looking forward to. She’s lovely,” Ranveer said in the video which he seems to have shot in his gym. Loud music is playing in the background as he speaks in the video.

 

He signs off with a kiss for his fans and says, “Hope you all are well, stay home, stay safe. Lots of love.”

Later, he shared pictures of all the delicious Italian dishes Deepika had cooked for dinner on Instagram Stories. The meal was quite a spread with pasta, garlic bread and gratin dauphinois, among several other things. The actor couple enjoyed an early breakfast on Sunday and Ranveer also shared a picture of the same.

Also read: Sanjai Mishra is taking ‘lockdown tuition’ from daughter, calls her ‘strict teacher Shakespeare’, watch video

 

Ranveer and Deepika have been very active on social media as they spend time together in complete lockdown in wake of Covid-19 pandemic.They have also announced their donation for the PM-Cares Fund to fight the coronavirus outbreak in India. Ranveer wrote on Twitter: “In times like these, every bit counts. We humbly pledge to contribute to the PM- CARES Fund and hope that you will too. We’re all in this together, and we shall overcome. Jai Hind.” However, the 34-year-old actor did not reveal the amount of the donation.

