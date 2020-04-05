Sanjai Mishra is taking ‘lockdown tuition’ from daughter, calls her ‘strict teacher Shakespeare’, watch video

bollywood

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 11:12 IST

Bollywood actor Sanjai Mishra has shared a cute video with his daughter and he seems to be trying really hard to learn English from her. In the video, Sanjai is seen sitting on top of a bunk bed while his daughter sits on the lower level of the bed. Sanjai says, “Mai jo bhi kahunga sach kahunga, sach ke siwa kuch bhi nahi kahunga (I will only speak the truth and nothing but the truth),” only to be interrupted by his daughter who chides him saying, “Come on, Daddy. You just have to speak English. Now tell me the spelling of ghost.”

Sanjai responds, “G S T, Ghost.” Sharing the video, Sanjai tweeted, “Lockdown Tution class with strict teacher Shakespeare #StayHome for your sake #StayHomeStaySafe #Lockdown21.” Sanjai has two daughters - Pal and Lamha.

Lockdown में एक और Tution class 🙈👻 with strict teacher 🤓 पापा को Shakespeare बनाके ही रहेगा 📖📑👨‍🎓🎓 #StayHome for your sake 🙏🇮🇳#StayHomeStaySafe #Lockdown21 pic.twitter.com/iSzXKVmsnm — Sanjay Mishra (@imsanjaimishra) April 4, 2020

Sanjai is inside his home with family as the country observes complete lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic.

On the work front, Sanjai was recently seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s production Kaamyaab. A small budget film, Kaamyaab got SRK’s Red Chillies Productions on board after it was made. Talking about the same, Sanjai had said, “Neither I nor Manish Mundra (producer) had dreamt of having someone like him on board. A lot of other actors should step in to support small films. The budget of Kaamyaab is lower than the cost of vanity vans parked on the sets of big budget films. Shah Rukh lives in people’s hearts and the level of energy he brings to the table is unrivaled.”

Meanwhile, Sanjai is also seen in Chanakya - the 90s serial by Chandraprakash Dwivedi that is being shown again on Doordarshan during lockdown. Sharing a screenshot from the same, a fan had tweeted to him, “Guru aap bhi harappa kaal ke kalakar hain (You have been an artist since a long time),” to which he simply responded with, “Hahaha.”

