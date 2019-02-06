Ranveer Singh to organise special screening of Gully Boy for Deepika Padukone and their parents

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film, Gully Boy, is gaining momentum by the day. Ever since the first trailer was released in January, there is palpable excitement in the audience for the film. Rap songs like Apna Time Aayega and Mere Gully Mein have piqued the excitement even more.

Now, news is that Ranveer is all set to hold a special screening of the film for his immediate family. “The Padukones and Bhavnanis are going to watch Gully Boy together as Ranveer is planning a very special screening of his film with the families,” said a release from the actor’s team.

The screening will take place next week. “The screening is set to happen in the release week of Gully Boy. It will be an intimate gathering of the two families. Logistics are being looked into and closed as we speak.”

Gully Boy tells the story of a Mumbai rapper who rose to fame from the slums of Mumbai and became a top artist. Ranveer plays a rapper in the film, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin.

Alia and Ranveer have been promoting the film in a big way. While Alia’s ‘dhoptungi’ dialogue is a big hit online, Ranveer, too, has been more than enthusiastic about the film.

“When somebody told me about the script of Gully Boy, I told them that it is my film. If any other actor would have been a part of this film instead of me then I would have got burnt with jealousy. I was born to do Gully Boy and I knew only I can pull off this character,” he had said during the launch of the film’s trailer in early January this year.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritiesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, Gully Boy is scheduled to release on February 14.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 20:21 IST