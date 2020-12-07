e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Rasika Dugal: OTT space has proven you can take risks in films, a formula had set in films before

Rasika Dugal: OTT space has proven you can take risks in films, a formula had set in films before

Actor Rasika Dugal says people mostly didn’t want to take risks with subjects or anything in film,s but the OTT platforms have made it easier

bollywood Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 22:20 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Actor Rasika Dugal has been a part of films such as Manto, Tu Hai Mera Sunday and Lootcase.
Actor Rasika Dugal has been a part of films such as Manto, Tu Hai Mera Sunday and Lootcase.
         

Actor Rasika Dugal has done a lot of work on the OTT space and films too to reach this conclusion- the former indeed is more daring in terms of exploring newer pastures, in terms of both actors and subjects.

“I hope that it remains like that. With films, a formula had set in because there was a worry if you try something different, it won’t work at the box office. There is always so much money riding on films. There were not many people who were willing to take that risk,” she admits.

Giving credit where it’s due, she adds, “Yes there were some of such films, but not everyone was willing, especially those investing in the film. With smaller films, people had taken calculated risk perhaps. But the OTT space has proven you can take that risk in films. I hope it works the other way round, that fearlessness translated into breaking of formula in films, which I think to some extent already has happened. I hope that fearlessness remains in OTT.” 

The 35-year-old has so far starred in web shows such as Mirzapur, Delhi Crime and Out of Love. For the latter, she even fetched an award. We prod more on whether Dugal’s ‘hope’ about OTT not changing, signals any doubts already. She clarifies, “I am not apprehensive, I am sceptical, in a healthy way. A healthy amount is always encouraging. I am only slightly sceptical because so far the OTT space hasn’t advertised numbers (of viewership), the chase hasn’t been about that.”

The actor recently returned to work, after the Covid 19 lockdown restrictions were lifted on shoots, with yet another web project, season two of Out of Love. “I got an opportunity to drive the narrative, it was an interesting show for me to do that point of time. I was really craving for something extra, and was excited to see me engaging in every frame of the show,” she says.

top news
PM Modi speaks with Macron on Indo-Pacific, extends support to France against terror
PM Modi speaks with Macron on Indo-Pacific, extends support to France against terror
Bharat Biotech seeks emergency use authorization for Covid-19 vaccine
Bharat Biotech seeks emergency use authorization for Covid-19 vaccine
China dispatches warplanes, troops for Pak drill at base near India border
China dispatches warplanes, troops for Pak drill at base near India border
Bharat Bandh: Free date change on tickets if AI passenger misses flight
Bharat Bandh: Free date change on tickets if AI passenger misses flight
BJP worker dies as Bengal police goes tough to stop Siliguri rally; party calls bandh
BJP worker dies as Bengal police goes tough to stop Siliguri rally; party calls bandh
Biden names Fauci, Murthy to top positions in his health team
Biden names Fauci, Murthy to top positions in his health team
Don’t force anyone to join Bharat Bandh, says farmers’ union
Don’t force anyone to join Bharat Bandh, says farmers’ union
Farmers’ protest: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonu Sood l Who said what
Farmers’ protest: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonu Sood l Who said what
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers protest LIVE updatesIndia Covid-19 CasesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs AustraliaCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In