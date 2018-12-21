Raveena Tandon, Rohini Iyer root for equal rights for women, say, change is happening, but slowly

At a time when there’s spotlight on women from all aspects — #metoo movement, pay parity, equal rights — a panel discussion took place in the capital recently, which highlighted how we are progressing on each front. Discussing the broader perspectives, the panel comprising film writer, critic Bhawana Somaaya, actor Raveena Tandon leading celebrity publicist Rohini Iyer and senior journalist Tanya Chaitanya, talked about empowering women in Indian cinema.

All four felt that the film industry is changing for good and nowadays female actors are getting their due, however, there’s still a long way to go. “Big change is always collective. In the field of work as well as in the decision making, space women needs to get more opportunities. Women have a different gaze and that helps,” said Bhawana. While, Tanya highlighted how more and more people should understand the need of the hour.

Read| Women are on track to earn the same as men — in 202 years

Raveena, on her part added, “The disparity will take some time to go. By equality, I mean equal opportunities in every field on the basis of a person’s merit. I don’t support male bashing. I feel women also need to take a stand about the kind of work they do and support from the audience is also important.” The actor further shared that women always have a “choice” and they “must try and work on their own terms and conditions” in a positive way.

Rohini Iyer, who began her career at the age of 18, shared that she has had a variety of experiences and that she has always focused on the positives. “For me, challenges were much more personal. Being curious child, I started young and there was so much to learn. But what helped me was my family being my pillar of strength. My mother is a strong opinionated person who motivated me to go ahead with whatever I want to do but said that I should not be mediocre. That’s something I kept in mind,” said Rohini, adding that nothing but hard work and confidence can take you ahead.

Being a celebrity publicist, she said that there has been “a boost and female actors are doing much better”. For the younger generation, especially women, who are all set to start their career, Rohini had a piece of advice for them: “Be fearless. Fear is something that paralyses you, fear is something that will say you can’t do this, it’ll keep stopping you. All you have to believe is that you can do anything and everything,” she said.

The discussion concluded with Raveena reiterating and echoing every woman’s sentiments that “we all love our country but we are just asking for our basic rights and no way we want to be suppressed or oppressed.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 13:46 IST