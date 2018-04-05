Renuka Shahane was apprehensive about working with Pulkit Samrat. Here’s why

Good onscreen chemistry between actors can lift a scene, and how! So, it’s important that those working together for the first time, break the ice and feel at ease with each other much before the camera starts rolling.

Renuka Shahane and Pulkit Samrat, co-stars in the recent film, 3 Storeys, had done the same. And, after a workshop together, under the guidance of Atul Mongia, Renuka grew fond of Pulkit. She, it seems, was impressed by his diligence.

However, Renuka, who has done films and TV shows such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994), Masoom (1996), Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa (2004), and Circus, Sailaab, and Ghutan, respectively, admits that she was anxious initially.

“I had most scenes with Pulkit in the film. It was during the workshop that I met him for the first time. I’ve worked with Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan, but they we were wonderful individuals. These days, things are different. I had worked with youngsters who have a chip on their shoulders in such a small time, which is why, I was apprehensive [about] working with Pulkit. After all, he is also a popular young actor. But, he surprised me... He was ready to stretch himself to any length to give his best,” she says.

Revealing more about her experience at the workshop, Renuka adds that Atul made them improvise. “Pulkit and I used to practice together and became friendly with each other. So much so, that while working on the film we had to mentally create barriers, as the film demanded us to act as two strangers meeting for the first time and slowly a bond develops,” she shares.

