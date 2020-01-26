Republic Day 2020 wishes: Amitabh Bachchan shares pic, Taapsee Pannu says ‘Let us read a few pages of Constitution’

e-paper
Republic Day 2020: While Taapsee Pannu suggested we must read a few pages of the Constitution of India to celebrate, Anupam Kher wrote, “Despite different backgrounds and sharing different religions, Indian citizens gave their best to unite the country.”

bollywood Updated: Jan 26, 2020 13:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Republic Day 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu lead Bollywood celebs in extending wishes.
As the nation celebrates its 71st Republic Day on Sunday, Bollywood celebs got high on patriotism and extended their warm wishes to the citizens. Amitabh Bachchan led industry colleagues as he took to Twitter and wished everyone on Republic Day. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient posted a picture collage of him giving a salute. “Gantantra diwas ki Shubhkamnaye (Republic Day greetings). Jai Hind,” the tweet read.

 Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Varun Dhawan has anger management tips for Sidharth Shukla, teaches Garmi moves. Watch video

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur was spotted holding the national flag, as he looked happy celebrating Republic Day.

 

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, who has been vocal about his love for the country, shared a detailed video wishing Indians a very happy Republic Day. Along with a powerful video of him extending Republic day wishes, the actor tweeted: “My dear people of Bharat. We all wish us all the warmest wishes and felicitations of the Republic Day. Crores of Indians have built this great country together. We will not allow it to be scattered. Bharat Mata Jai. Jai Hind.” At two minutes and one second, the video has the 64-year-old actor giving a brief talk on how India fought the colonisers and the victories and struggles that led us to the place we are in now.

“Despite different background and sharing different religion, Indian citizens gave their best to unite the country ..it is important to keep the country together, that showcases our power,” he added.

 

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared a picture of the Preamble of the Indian Constitution and wrote, “Happy Republic Day.” 

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini shared a Republic Day poster on Twitter, as she celebrates the ‘wonderful nation’ today. “Happy Republic Day! We celebrate today the unity & integrity of our wonderful nation & pray for peace and patriotism to prevail over everything else JAI HIND,” the tweet read.

 

The evergreen actor Raveena Tandon, hopped on to Instagram, in the early hours of Sunday, to share a patriotism-filled wish on Republic Day. She shared a picture of her Wagah trip where she is seen standing amid many army personnel. Remembering all the great sacrificers of our country, the actor wrote: “Happy Republic Day to all of you. May the spirit of India keeps shining in your soul always.. Jai Hind. Ever grateful to those who sacrifice all and swear to protect. Our trip to Wagah. #2020.”

 

 

Taapsee Pannu also took to her Twitter handle to extend Republic Day wishes to the countrymen. “The day will be marked with celebrations all across the country.On 26 January 1950, India declared itself a Sovereign, Democratic and Republic state with the adoption of the Constitution,” she wrote.

