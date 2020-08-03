e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Rhea Chakraborty is not missing, she has not got summons from Bihar Police: lawyer

Rhea Chakraborty is not missing, she has not got summons from Bihar Police: lawyer

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer has reiterated that the Bihar Police do not have jurisdiction to probe Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and they have filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case to Mumbai.

bollywood Updated: Aug 03, 2020 16:39 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer has said that she is not missing.
Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer has said that she is not missing.
         

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s advocate refuted Bihar Police’s claim that she was “missing”, and said till date she has not received any summons from them in connection with the case of actor-friend Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Sushant’s father lodged an FIR against Chakraborty last week for allegedly abetting his suicide. Bihar Police earlier said their team had failed to locate Chakraborty.

However, her advocate Satish Maneshinde said in a statement on Monday, “The contention of Bihar police that Rhea Chakraborty is missing is not correct. Till today, no notice or summons has been received by her from the Bihar police.” Chakraborty’s statement has already been recorded by the Mumbai Police, Maneshinde said.

“She has cooperated with the police as and when called,” the statement said.

Maneshinde in the statement reiterated that the Bihar Police do not have jurisdiction to probe the case and hence, Chakraborty has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case to Mumbai. Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

Mumbai Police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and an investigation is underway in the case.

Till now, the Mumbai Police have recorded statements of 56 people, including Rajput’s sisters, Chakraborty and some other film personalities. A Bihar Police team is also in Mumbai for probing the ‘abetment to suicide’ case on the basis of a complaint filed by the late actor’s father in Patna.

top news
Pakistan court allows India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav
Pakistan court allows India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav
‘Rajput’s kin didn’t raise suspicion, no proof against any politician’: Cop
‘Rajput’s kin didn’t raise suspicion, no proof against any politician’: Cop
Yoga institutes, gyms to open from August 5; govt issues guidelines
Yoga institutes, gyms to open from August 5; govt issues guidelines
‘SC remained a mute spectator when Delhi burnt’: Prashant Bhushan
‘SC remained a mute spectator when Delhi burnt’: Prashant Bhushan
‘Light diyas at home to mark the historic moment of bhoomi pujan’: Adityanath
‘Light diyas at home to mark the historic moment of bhoomi pujan’: Adityanath
‘Wonder why?’: Tharoor after Shah picks pvt hospital for Covid-19 treatment
‘Wonder why?’: Tharoor after Shah picks pvt hospital for Covid-19 treatment
Silver paan, gift from Varanasi, to be used in Ram temple ceremony on August 5
Silver paan, gift from Varanasi, to be used in Ram temple ceremony on August 5
Watch: 82-year-old woman to break 28-year-long fast with Ram temple ‘prasad’
Watch: 82-year-old woman to break 28-year-long fast with Ram temple ‘prasad’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In