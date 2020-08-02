e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Hansal Mehta on Rhea Chakraborty: ‘God forbid if girl being subjected to trial by media does harm to herself, will all be held accountable?’

Hansal Mehta on Rhea Chakraborty: ‘God forbid if girl being subjected to trial by media does harm to herself, will all be held accountable?’

Hansal Mehta says that media must stop trial of Rhea Chakraborty, accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, adding that the crime must be proven first before we pronounce her guilty of anything.

bollywood Updated: Aug 02, 2020 18:33 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hansal Mehta comes out in support of Rhea Chakraborty.
Hansal Mehta comes out in support of Rhea Chakraborty.
         

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has come out in support of Rhea Chakraborty, days after an FIR was lodged against her by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh. Hansal slammed media for Rhea’s “trial” without any proof and said that only experts must examine the case..

Hansal wrote in a series of tweets, “God forbid if the girl being accused and being subjected to a trial by media does harm to herself. Will Arnab, all the politicians and all those invited on these media witch-hunts be held accountable? Let her guilt/innocence be proved in a court of law for heaven’s sake. Last evening I met people with no remote connection to the film industry making sweeping statements and playing judge. Result of an exploitative and conscienceless media that conducts its own banana court for its own vested interests. At whose cost?”

He further wrote, "Suddenly people have become experts on mental health, black magic, legality and ethics. There are experts whose job it is to ensure healing, fairness and justice. Members of the media, friends are NOT experts or even remotely competent to examine the case.”

Also read: Shehnaaz Gill shows hint of possessiveness as Sidharth Shukla raves about Neha Sharma. Watch video

Rhea, along with her family, has been named in the FIR that was filed recently. A case has been lodged under various sections of IPC including 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide) and 120(B).

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Amit Shah tests coronavirus positive, tweets moving to hospital
Amit Shah tests coronavirus positive, tweets moving to hospital
Drones, restrictions on outsiders among security protocol ahead of Ram temple event at Ayodhya
Drones, restrictions on outsiders among security protocol ahead of Ram temple event at Ayodhya
Covid negative, distressed passengers exempted from institutional quarantine upon arrival in India
Covid negative, distressed passengers exempted from institutional quarantine upon arrival in India
Home ministry seeks additional 3 months to frame CAA rules
Home ministry seeks additional 3 months to frame CAA rules
LIVE: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tests positive for Covid-19
LIVE: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tests positive for Covid-19
Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
Sushant’s call records, family of ex-manager on Bihar Police’s probe radar
Sushant’s call records, family of ex-manager on Bihar Police’s probe radar
110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital
110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In