Shehnaaz Gill shows hint of possessiveness as Sidharth Shukla raves about Neha Sharma. Watch video

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 09:55 IST

Shehnaaz Gill seemed to show a hint of possessiveness as Sidharth Shukla gushed about his experience of working with Neha Sharma in the music video of Dil Ko Karaar Aaya. Shehnaaz appeared to display shades of jealousy during a recent Instagram live session with Sidharth, in which he said that he enjoyed working with Neha.

When a fan asked Sidharth what it was like to work with Neha, he replied, “Bohot achcha tha experience (It was a very good experience).” Shehnaaz, who was next to him, seemed to get a little possessive and asked, “Kitna achcha tha (How good was it)?”

Sidharth replied, “Bohot achcha tha (It was very good).” Shehnaaz, who appeared to be a little jealous, then said, “Bohot hi achcha tha iska experience (He had a very good experience)!” A snippet of this exchange from their interactive session with fans is being widely shared on social media.

“I felt sherawali mata vibes after watching this,” one fan wrote on Twitter, adding, “That look tho! When He took Neha’s name.” Another wrote, “Aaj pta chl gyaa ghar pr kiski chlti haiii...bichara sid (Now we know who wears the pants in the relationship… Poor Sid)..”

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

I felt sherawali mata vibes after watching this😂😂😂😂😂😂😂



Sana- Kaisa tha experience?

Sid- Bohot acha tha..

Sana-Bohot hi acha tha iska experience 😂🙆



That look tho! When He took Neha's name😂🙆#SidNaazLive pic.twitter.com/0TcycTVkwW — THAPPAD ABHI KHAYEGA YA BADME😂 (@SidNaazFever3) August 1, 2020

Sidharth and Shehnaaz met during their stint on Bigg Boss 13 and made headlines for their closeness on the show. Fans even coined a special hashtag - #SidNaaz - for them and made it one of the top trends on social media.

However, after the show ended, Sidharth said that Shehnaaz was a ‘friend’. In an earlier interview, he said that he was as close to her as any of his family members, but it was ‘too early to talk about a relationship’.

“She loves me a lot. She is special for me. But it is too early to talk about a relationship or marriage. All I can say is that I spent a wonderful time with her inside the Bigg Boss house. We would have conversations unrelated to the show. We would discuss personal stuff,” he had said.

