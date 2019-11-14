Richa Chadha reveals her aunt’s reaction to the news she is dating Ali Fazal, Taapse Pannu takes on trolls in One Mic Stand. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 14:14 IST

A few Bollywood celebrities including Richa Chadha, Taapsee Pannu and Vishal Dadlani have tried their hand at stand-up comedy and will be seen cracking jokes on the upcoming Amazon Original, One Mic Stand. The streaming platform has now released hilarious teasers of their debut and it seems they have already mastered the art of stand-up comedy.

In the teaser, Richa Chadha talks about how her being famous hasn’t changed the mindset of a few people around her. She shares how an aunt regularly calls her father and continues to ask, “kudi ka vyah kab hona (when will the girl get married)?” Despite Richa’s debut film Masaan going to Cannes and her films becoming commercial and critical hits, the aunt’s focus is her wedding. Richa’s mimicry of her aunt was a hit.

.@RichaChadha, an actress, stand-up comedy debutante and an expert at dealing with annoying aunties pic.twitter.com/9nGc8kpveL — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 13, 2019

She goes on to add that when the aunt found out that she is dating a guy called Ali Fazal, she took a U-turn and said, “Oh vyah! vyah di ki load hai. Pahle career to set karle puttar. Work is worship, hai na! Koi gal nahi.” Ali is also seen laughing among the audience.

please keep your comments decent on this post, your parents might be watching / @taapsee pic.twitter.com/9vjkM67N4g — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 13, 2019

In another teaser, Taapsee can be seen sharing the reactions she received when she once posted a picture of herself on the social media in a one-shoulder dress. Differentiating between the comments she got on the three social mediums, she revealed how people said “nice” and “hot pic babe” on Facebook and Instagram, respectively. She then reveals the comment she got on Twitter: “Ay nangi kapde pahan na”

Taapsee, however, takes it in her own stride and says, “They think I will feel bad by reading their comments on Twitter. Don’t they know I am from Delhi.” This leaves the audience in splits.

Singer Vishal Dadlani is also among the celebrities who will be seen trying his hands at stand-up comedy. He jokes about how people use terms like ‘OCD’ casually when it’s just a habit of keeping things in order. He says when a man refers to his girlfriend as psycho, the problem is with him and not the girlfriend.

