e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 14, 2019

Richa Chadha reveals her aunt’s reaction to the news she is dating Ali Fazal, Taapse Pannu takes on trolls in One Mic Stand. Watch

Richa Chadha will be seen sharing the tale of an aunt who continues to ask about her ‘vyah kab hona’ during her debut stand-up act.

bollywood Updated: Nov 14, 2019 14:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha will be seen performing stand-up comedy on upcoming web show, One Mic Stand.
Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha will be seen performing stand-up comedy on upcoming web show, One Mic Stand.
         

A few Bollywood celebrities including Richa Chadha, Taapsee Pannu and Vishal Dadlani have tried their hand at stand-up comedy and will be seen cracking jokes on the upcoming Amazon Original, One Mic Stand. The streaming platform has now released hilarious teasers of their debut and it seems they have already mastered the art of stand-up comedy.

In the teaser, Richa Chadha talks about how her being famous hasn’t changed the mindset of a few people around her. She shares how an aunt regularly calls her father and continues to ask, “kudi ka vyah kab hona (when will the girl get married)?” Despite Richa’s debut film Masaan going to Cannes and her films becoming commercial and critical hits, the aunt’s focus is her wedding. Richa’s mimicry of her aunt was a hit.

 

She goes on to add that when the aunt found out that she is dating a guy called Ali Fazal, she took a U-turn and said, “Oh vyah! vyah di ki load hai. Pahle career to set karle puttar. Work is worship, hai na! Koi gal nahi.” Ali is also seen laughing among the audience.

 

In another teaser, Taapsee can be seen sharing the reactions she received when she once posted a picture of herself on the social media in a one-shoulder dress. Differentiating between the comments she got on the three social mediums, she revealed how people said “nice” and “hot pic babe” on Facebook and Instagram, respectively. She then reveals the comment she got on Twitter: “Ay nangi kapde pahan na”

Taapsee, however, takes it in her own stride and says, “They think I will feel bad by reading their comments on Twitter. Don’t they know I am from Delhi.” This leaves the audience in splits.

Also read: Richa Chadha is now a stand-up comic, says ‘politicians are giving such competition to comics’

 

Singer Vishal Dadlani is also among the celebrities who will be seen trying his hands at stand-up comedy. He jokes about how people use terms like ‘OCD’ casually when it’s just a habit of keeping things in order. He says when a man refers to his girlfriend as psycho, the problem is with him and not the girlfriend.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
‘Rahul Gandhi must apologise to nation’: BJP on Rafale verdict
‘Rahul Gandhi must apologise to nation’: BJP on Rafale verdict
‘Defended Rafale deal on merit’: IAF ex-chief Dhanoa on Supreme Court verdict
‘Defended Rafale deal on merit’: IAF ex-chief Dhanoa on Supreme Court verdict
‘Amit Shah kept Modi in the dark’: Sanjay Raut on power-sharing pact
‘Amit Shah kept Modi in the dark’: Sanjay Raut on power-sharing pact
Supreme Court refers entry of women to Sabarimala to larger bench
Supreme Court refers entry of women to Sabarimala to larger bench
Video of wife with bleeding eyes leads to arrest of Indian expat : Report
Video of wife with bleeding eyes leads to arrest of Indian expat : Report
Ajinkya Rahane to leave Rajasthan Royals in biggest trade after Ashwin
Ajinkya Rahane to leave Rajasthan Royals in biggest trade after Ashwin
‘Trained Kashmiris to fight against Indian Army’: Ex-Pak Prez Musharraf
‘Trained Kashmiris to fight against Indian Army’: Ex-Pak Prez Musharraf
SC dismisses Rafale review petitions: Will the Politics end here? | HT Conversations
SC dismisses Rafale review petitions: Will the Politics end here? | HT Conversations
trending topics
Supreme CourtSabarimala caseRafale dealIndia vs Bangladesh live scoreDeepika PadukoneMardaani 2 trailerChildren’s Day Wishes

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News