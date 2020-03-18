Rishi Kapoor lightens fans’ mood, shares funny video on coronavirus outbreak: ‘Go on, smile for this youngster’s sake’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 20:05 IST

People’s morale can really take a beating in testing times like these. However, Bollywood stars are making sure to lift their followers’ spirits amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday, Rishi Kapoor shared a funny video that could bring a smile to your face. In the video, an ancient one that keeps surfacing with a different context every few months, a young man is seen talking to a reporter. The man and the reporter are speaking in a foreign language but the subtitles suggest that they are talking about the coronavirus pandemic.

Go on smile for this youngsters sake. Times are getting boring and depressing. This s a joke not to be taken seriously! Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/o8Cnli2TTk — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 17, 2020

The man is seen looking all serious and tense as he ‘talks’ about the pandemic. The reporter then ‘tells’ him that drinking vodka is proven to kill the virus. This is all that the man needed to hear as he breaks into an impromptu jig.

“Go on smile for this youngsters sake. Times are getting boring and depressing. This s a joke not to be taken seriously! Enjoy,” Rishi wrote in his tweet.

Through the day, many other actors also shared funny jokes and message on social media to keep their fans entertained. R Madhavan, too, shared a joke on Covid-19. “Never thought one day I’ll have to avoid going to the gym in order to stay healthy,” the joke read.

T 3473 - Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe , be cautious , remain isolated if detected .. pic.twitter.com/t71b5ehZ2H — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 17, 2020

Even actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a photograph of his hand with a ‘Home Quarantined’ stamp on it. The actor tweeted the photograph on Tuesday and captioned the image: “Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe , be cautious , remain isolated if detected.”

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India has reached 151, according to government data on Wednesday.

