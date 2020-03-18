Number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 151 in India, highest in Maharashtra

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 18:32 IST

The number of people infected with coronavirus disease Covid-19 has risen to 151 in the country after four more were reported from various parts of the country, Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

Out of these 151 people, 126 are Indians and 25 foreigners, the ministry further said.

Giving statewise break-up of the number of Covid-19 positive cases, the health ministry data said that Maharashtra is at the top with 42 confirmed cases of Covid-19 followed by Kerala (27), Uttar Pradesh (16) and Karnataka (11).

Over 5,700 people, who had come in contact with these positive cases, are under rigorous surveillance, the ministry said.

Delhi has so far reported 10 positive cases which includes one foreigner.

According to government data, 14 people have been discharged so far, including the three patients from Kerala who were discharged last month.

More than 11,500 people were infected with the novel coronavirus globally, bringing the total number of confirmed cases above 179,000, the World Health Organisation said in its latest coronavirus situation report on Tuesday.

A total of 475 people died of the infection on Tuesday, raising the global death toll to 7426, the report stated. In India, three people have died of the infection.

The government on Tuesday banned the entry of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to India with immediate effect, according to an additional travel advisory.

With number of coronavirus cases rising in the country, the government has also banned the entry of passengers from the European Union countries, Turkey and the UK from March 18 till March 31.