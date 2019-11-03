Rishi Kapoor, Shabana Azmi remember a compassionate human on 113th birth anniversary of Prithviraj Kapoor: ‘The man who started it all’

bollywood

While it has been over half a century that the iconic film Mughal-e-Azam hit Indian screens, it won’t be wrong to say that memories of late actor Prithviraj Kapoor as Akbar are still fresh! Remembering the late star on his 113th birth anniversary, Shabana Azmi shared how “compassionate” a human he was.

“My mother Shaukat Kaifi who worked with Prithvi Theatres tells the most amazing stories about his compassion and humanity,” the actor tweeted on Sunday. Shaukat had worked with the late actor in the 1970 film Heer Raanjha. Calling it her luck to have had the iconic star as her neighbour, Shabana added, “I’m lucky to have had him as our neighbour in Janki Kutir for many years.”

My mother Shaukat Kaifi who worked with Prithvi Theatres tells the most amazing stories about his compassion and humanity .. im lucky to have had him as our neighbour in Janki Kutir for many years https://t.co/SF9RsuIRiM — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) November 3, 2019

Rishi Kapoor also tweeted about it. “Blessed by my grand parents. The man who started it all......way back 1928 at the age of 22 - as a junior artist. Happy “113th” Birthday, Dadaji! Kept that legacy going. The baton is now in the hands of the next generation,” he wrote.

Blessed by my grand parents. The man who started it all......way back 1928 at the age of 22 - as a junior artist. Happy "113th" Birthday, Dadaji! Kept that legacy going. The baton is now in the hands of the next generation! pic.twitter.com/poNPZ8nLsl — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 2, 2019

Born in 1906 on this day in the city of Faisalabad, Prithvi made his debut with the 1928 release ‘Do Dhari Talwar’ and since then, he acted in numerous films including Awaara, Sikandar and Janwar.

The industry lost one of its greatest actors in 1971 but carrying his legacy forward were his sons- Raj, Shammi and Shashi -- who like their father left a mark in the celluloid world.

In the memory of his father, Shashi even built one of Mumbai’s best-known theatres -- Prithvi Theatre. Before that Prithvi had started a theatre of the same name but it didn’t had a permanent structure and was a more of travelling group.

