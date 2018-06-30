Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu’s Mulk teaser redefines nationalism. Watch
Updated: Jun 30, 2018
The teaser of Mulk, starring Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu, was unveiled on Friday evening — a day after its first-look posters. The teaser was shared by Taapsee. She wrote: “Mulk kagaz pe nakshe ki lakeeron se nahi bat ta- Aarti Mohammed #MulkTeaser” http://bit.ly/Mulk_Teaser Produced by @DeepakMukut and @anubhavsinha, Directed by #AnubhavSinha, Presented by @SohamRockstrEnt.”
मुल्क काग़ज़ पे नक़्शे की लकीरौं से नहीं बँटता— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 29, 2018
The teaser, which is under 50 seconds, features protagonists Rishi and Taapsee. It opens with a voice declaring that a person (played by Rishi), is a “desh drohi” (traitor) even as he defends himself by stating he is not. A quick series of shots show us his arrest, commotion in public, even a possible attack on his home, his family’s ordeal and reactions of a few people of conscience like the heroine, Taapsee Pannu. Rajat Kapoor also appears in one of the shots.
Several other shots show us Manoj Pahwa being presented before a court (or taken into custody by plain-clothes police officers). The teaser ends with a short speech by Taapsee before the bench, where she declares that a nation is not divided by the lines on a map but by colour, language, religion and caste.
The Anubhav Sinha-directed film will see Rishi playing a character called Murad Ali Mohammed, accused of treason, while Taapsee plays his defence lawyer, Aarti Mohammed.
Anubhav’s film is based on a series of true events, and is slated to hit the screens on August 3.
