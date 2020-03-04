Riteish Deshmukh shares song on communal harmony, writes ‘Hindus and Muslims are brothers’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 10:32 IST

Days after Delhi saw its worst riots in more than a decade, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh has shared a video where he is seen lip syncing to his own song on communal harmony.

Sharing the Tik Tok video, Riteish wrote on Twitter, “Hindu Muslim bhai bhai.” In the video, he lip syncs a poem on communal harmony. “Mujhko kuch bhi pata nahi tha, waqt bada hi accha tha. Mera koi dharam nahi tha, jab mai chota baccha tha. Fir ik mazhab milte hi mera bachpan choot gaya, dooje dharam ka dost wo mera choot gaya. Allah hoon, allah hoon. Hey ram, Hey Ram.”

The song was originally shot on Riteish and Pulkit Samrat and featured in the 2015 satire, Bangistan. Titled Maula, the song was sung by Rituraj Mohanty and Ram Sampath, and composed by Sampath. Puneet Krishna penned the lyrics for the song. Check out the original number here:

Recently, Riteish created quite a storm online when he sported a new hairstyle. A Twitter user compared the actor’s new hairstyle to that of DJ Snake’s and termed him a cheaper version of the musician but Riteish was his funniest best as he decided to respond. The Twitter user who called him, “sasta DJ Snake (cheaper DJ Snake),” shared a collage of Deskhmukh and the DJ’s pictures in which the two look strikingly similar with Deshmukh’s trimmed, grey hair. Riteish tweeted to him, “Bhai main Sasta nahin hoon... Nagpanchami ke din book kar le -main Free mein aaoongaa (Brother, I am not cheap. Book me for Naag Panchami. I’ll be there for free)!!!!”

Bhai main Sasta nahin hoon... Nagpanchami ke din book kar le -main Free mein aaoongaa!!!! https://t.co/UwtzRRyffK — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 3, 2020

On the work front, Riteish will be seen alongside Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in Baaghi 3. He plays Tiger’s brother in the film that also stars Jackie Shroff as their father. The movie is all set to hit theatres on March 6. Directed by Ahmed Khan, it is the third film in the action franchise.

