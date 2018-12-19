Rohit Shetty says he would have been upset if Kedarnath wasn’t called Sara Ali Khan’s debut movie

Director Rohit Shetty is promoting his upcoming film Simmba starring actor Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. The director was asked in a recent interview if he was sad about Kedarnath being Sara’s debut film instead of Simmba and he said that he would have been upset if Abhishek Kapoor hadn’t got the credit for introducing Sara.

The director told Mumbai Mirror,” No, I have always wanted Kedarnath to come before Simmba because Gattu (Abhishek Kapoor) had signed Sara before me. In fact, he was the one who suggested her to me for Simmba. I’d be upset if he hadn’t got the credit for launching her.”

Miss Malini also quoted the director as saying, “Nobody approached Sara. She approached us herself. She literally cooked my brain by messaging me so many times. Sara happened because of Gattu (Abhishek Kapoor, director of Sara’s debut film, Kedarnath) because he also called me and asked me to cast Sara! He took the initiative and told me to watch some footage of Kedarnath that they had already shot. Then I saw it and called her.”

Speaking of the ace director and ‘cooking his brain’, Sara had said, “I am a huge Rohit sir fan. I aspire for versatility, and I mean it. I messaged Rohit sir thrice and he responded on the third message. I think he is the king of commercial cinema. So, knowing that Rohit sir and Ranveer Singh were coming together, I had to.”

Simmba is slated to release on December 28 and is produced by Dharma Productions. The film will also see a cameo by Ajay Devgn, who will play inspector Bajirao Singham and bring two different cops under one roof.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 14:55 IST