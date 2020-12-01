Ronit Roy says his son ordered a PS4 disc online, received a package that ‘contains a blank piece of paper’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 09:03 IST

Actor Ronit Bose Roy took to Twitter to post a video to show how Amazon India had cheated him. He mentioned in the tweet that his son had ordered an item on the online buying platform, but got only sheets of paper instead.

He wrote on Twitter: “Dear @amazonIN My son ordered a ps4 gta5 The package contains a blank piece of paper and no disc. Please look into this immediately @amazon @AmazonHelp.” The video showed a person showing the contents of the packet - a map, a how-to booklet, an empty disc case and a blank sheet of paper.

The platform’s Twitter handle replied to the actor and wrote: “Sorry to know about the unpleasant experience you had with your recent order.We’d like to get this checked, could you please let us know if you have reported this to our support team here : https://amzn.to/2Vfbr9Y ? IR” To this, Ronit replied saying he had already left a note with them.

Though Ronit has been working in films since 1992, he achieved tremendous success and became a household name while working on hit and long-running TV shows, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kasauti Zindagi Kay. His work in the critically acclaimed Udaan is also well known.

In the past, he had done small roles in quite a few films including 2 States, Kaabil, Shootout at Wadala, Sakar 3, Hungama 2 to name a few. He will be seen next in films like Shamshera and upcoming Tamil film, Bhoomi.

Hhis younger brother Rohit is also a film actor and quite a successful one too. Comparisons are bound to happen. Speaking about it, Rohit had told Times of India in an interview: “I love my brother’s work. We do talk about what we are doing but keep the conversation minimal. When you are on the set 24/7, after that when you come back home, the last thing we would want to do is, talk about work. Even with my brother-in-law (Sharman Joshi), we hardly talk work. We always try to keep it about family.”

