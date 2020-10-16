e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Saba Saudagar: There are a lot of people to misguide you and take advantage of you

Saba Saudagar: There are a lot of people to misguide you and take advantage of you

Actor Saba Saudagar, who has starred in web series Booo Sabki Phategi, Gandi Baat, feels that the key for everyone is to not get lured by short cuts.

bollywood Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 12:09 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Actor Saba Saudagar was recently seen in web series, Crackdown.
Actor Saba Saudagar was recently seen in web series, Crackdown.
         

The current climate in the entertainment industry with controversies pilling up, has been hard for everyone to come to terms with, and even harder for new actors. Saba Saudagar, who is taking baby steps in the film industry, says that while not everyone in the industry is bad, she agrees that there are some who can be harmful.

“We always are made up of the choices we make, everywhere you go you come across good and bad people. It’s just that you’ve to have your head on your shoulder and be cautious. I never fell prey to temptations around me, I just chose he path where I worked harder and was patient,” shares the actor.

Saudagar, who has starred in web series Booo Sabki Phategi, Gandi Baat and the recent, Crackdown, feels that the key for everyone is to not get lured by short cuts. 

“It should not matter what people try to lure you into and what temptations you have around. The right path may not be easy but will sustain you for a longer period of time. There are a lot of people to misguide you and take advantage of you, but you must be sensible enough to not fall into such things,” she asserts.

And that’s why, feels the actor, that it’s pertinent to have a mentor in the industry, who will be a guide whenever you reach a dead end.

“There’s too little time and you cannot keep making the mistakes again and again because then you’ll be out of sight and out of mind. Having a mentor always helps and you can learn from other people’s experiences as well,” Saudagar says.

The actor, however, reveals she had to learn things the hard way. “Unfortunately, I had not come across the right people and wasted some time initially. There’ll be a lot of people who will become self-claimed mentors but in the hindsight they have different motives,” she concludes.

tags
top news
‘We want to be safe’: Hathras rape victim’s family wants to be shifted to Delhi
‘We want to be safe’: Hathras rape victim’s family wants to be shifted to Delhi
Imran Khan tries to dodge FATF’s ‘grey list’ on 3 counts. It won’t work
Imran Khan tries to dodge FATF’s ‘grey list’ on 3 counts. It won’t work
Tejashwi Yadav kicks-off campaign trail; says CM Nitish Kumar is ‘tired’
Tejashwi Yadav kicks-off campaign trail; says CM Nitish Kumar is ‘tired’
‘Solid achievement’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig at govt over IMF projections
‘Solid achievement’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig at govt over IMF projections
Uttar Pradesh SIT concludes probe in Hathras rape case, to submit report soon
Uttar Pradesh SIT concludes probe in Hathras rape case, to submit report soon
Pak protest movement starts today with first major rally
Pak protest movement starts today with first major rally
Tibet president-in-exile’s meet with US’ Tibet envoy likely to anger China
Tibet president-in-exile’s meet with US’ Tibet envoy likely to anger China
Hyderabad: Locals hurl slippers at TRS MLA during his visit to flood-hit area
Hyderabad: Locals hurl slippers at TRS MLA during his visit to flood-hit area
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In