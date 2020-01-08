Sagarika Ghatge gets sweet birthday wish from husband Zaheer Khan: ‘My love and lifelong entertainer’

bollywood

Former cricketer Zaheer Khan has shared an adorable birthday wish for her his wife and actor Sagarika Ghatge. Taking to Instagram, Zaheer shared two pictures of Sagarika on Wednesday morning.

“Happy Birthday SK. My love and lifelong entertainer,” Zaheer captioned the photos. One picture showed Sagarika taking a selfie while Zaheer is seen chilling behind her on a couch. The second photo shows Sagarika making goofy faces with a facemask on.

Sagarika also shared a picture of herself cutting her birthday cake at midnight. “Blessed- thank you to each and every one of you for so much love and the lovely wishes . Grateful and blessed @ritikasp #12amcakecutting,” she captioned her post.

Sagarika made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De! India. Her co-star from the film, Vidya Malwade also wished Sagarika on her big day. “Happy happy birthday my darling girl .. stay blessed always,” she wrote. Actor Angad Bedi also commented, “Happy birthday sagu.”

Zaheer and Sagarika got married in November 2017. Talking about their engagement, Sagarika had said in an interview that their announcement on social media was very much planned. “Zaheer proposing to me was quite unexpected. Though I definitely knew we were thinking it was going to be the next step, I didn’t know when he was going to do it. As for announcing it on social media, it was more for people to give their blessing, because it would’ve anyway got out in some way or the other — we didn’t want to sit down and answer those questions,” she had said. “People kept asking us, ‘What’s happening’, and we thought that when we have something to say, then why not just say it.”

Sagarika was last seen in Alt Balaji suspense thriller series BOSS: Baap of Special Services. She starred in the show with Karan Singh Grover.

