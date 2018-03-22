Sahil Khan on Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha being summoned in CDR case: It’s karma

Reacting to controversies involving actor Sahil Khan and Jackie Shroff’s wife Ayesha Shroff in the latest Call Data Recording (CDR) case, the Style actor claimed “Karma is a b***h”. In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Khan said, “I have moved on, I had forgiven her for whatever happened. I do not know what her intentions were; we’ll know when the police find out. Karma is a b***h, what goes around comes around, I had forgotten about this but maybe karma had other plans.”

Earlier, during the analysis of celebrity advocate Rizwan Siddiqui’s mobile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Thane crime branch, Abhishek Trimukhe had revealed that they recovered CDRs of Khan. As per DCP Trimukhe, the CDRs were shared with Rizwan by Ayesha Shroff.

As per information, Ayesha allegedly had an affair with Khan and a dispute between the two led the former to procure the CDRs of Khan, who later shared it with Rizwan. The lawyer was allegedly blackmailing Sahil.

The scandal involves the extraction of call details from private detectives. The case surfaced in January but various Bollywood celebrities were named earlier this month. While actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has refuted allegations that he was paying to spy on his wife, Kangana Ranaut -- who police said shared Hrithik Roshan’s number with the lawyer -- also said proper investigation must be done before “drawing assumptions”. “When we respond to a notice, we give all details to lawyer. To assume that these details were used to violate law and make statements based on that assumption and defame an artiste is super lame,” Kangana Ranaut said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court slammed the Thane police for not following procedure before arresting Rizwan Siddiqui following which he was released this evening.