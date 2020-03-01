Salman Khan celebrates 30 million followers on Instagram with an Andaz Apna Apna reference

bollywood

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 12:02 IST

As the number of his followers on Instagram hit the 30 million mark, actor Salman Khan on Saturday took to social media platform to express gratitude towards his fans. The actor, who only follows 8 people on the social media platform, shared a video of himself where he is seen thanking his fans with folded hands and then saluting them.

“Ouii ma 30 million! Thank u all!” the actor wrote in the caption. ‘Ouii maa’ was a phrase used by Salman’s character in Andaz Apna Apna that saw him collaborating with Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor. A flop when it released, the film is now considered a cult comedy with fans often hoping for a remake.

The 54-year-old actor was last seen in blockbuster hit Dabangg 3 which is the third installation of his widely-acclaimed franchise. He will be next seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which he is co-producing with Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions and Reel Life Production.

The film stars Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. It will see Prabhu Deva directing the actor for the third time after 2009 action-thriller Wanted and 2019 action-comedy Dabangg 3.

‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ will hit theatres on Eid this year, which is around May. On Sunday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Contrary to speculation that the release date isn’t locked yet, here it is. Radhe arrives on 22 May 2020. Yash Raj Films worldwide release. Salman Khan and director Prabhu Deva reunite for the third time, after Wanted and Dabangg 3.”

(With inputs from ANI)