Salman Khan gets a custom-made WWE Championship belt post Dabangg 3 release, has his name emblazoned in gold. See pic

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 16:02 IST

Actor Salman Khan, who is known for his signature step as Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg 3, has now received a special belt custom-made for him. As his film Dabangg 3 hit theatres on Friday, the actor has been honoured with a customized WWE Championship belt by WWE to celebrate the release of the film.

Fitted with side plates, featuring Salman’s name emblazoned in gold, the news was exclusively revealed by Gaelyn Mendonca, host of WWE Now India, during the show.

Salman reprises his role of Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3, which opened to an opening of Rs 24.50 crore in all languages on Friday. The film was expected to collect around Rs 25-30 crore but bore the brunt of the prevailing tension amid the protests against CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act).

Sharing the opening figures of the film, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “Dabangg3 hits Rs 20 cr+ on Day 1 thanks largely to Salman Khan’s star power... Day 1 biz would’ve easily been much, much higher had it not been for the protests... Resultantly, biz kept fluctuating throughout the day... A substantial sum was lost due to this reason.”

#Dabangg3 hits ₹ 20 cr+ on Day 1 thanks largely to #SalmanKhan’s star power... Day 1 biz would’ve easily been much, much higher had it not been for the protests... Resultantly, biz kept fluctuating throughout the day... A substantial sum was lost due to this reason... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 21, 2019

Just a day before the film release, the makers announced that they have “voluntarily” removed certain scenes from the film’s title track Hud Hud Dabangg. The film had attracted controversy after a Hindu outfit objected to a sequence in the title song that shows saffron-clad sadhus dancing with guitars. Earlier this month, Salman had addressed the controversy around the song, saying some people were trying to “get fame” by making a noise about the scene.

The film has been directed by Prabhudeva and also stars Kichha Sudeep, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, Dimple Kapadia, Pramod Khanna and Arbaaz Khan. Preity Zinta has also made a guest appearance in the film.

