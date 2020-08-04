e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Salman Khan poses with family as he shows off his rakhis, Suhana Khan shares throwbacks of Aryan, AbRam on Raksha Bandhan

Salman Khan poses with family as he shows off his rakhis, Suhana Khan shares throwbacks of Aryan, AbRam on Raksha Bandhan

Bollywood star Salman Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan and posted pictures with his family members. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana too shared pictures of her brothers.

bollywood Updated: Aug 04, 2020 10:11 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Salman Khan shared pictures from his Raksha Bandhan celebration.
Many Bollywood stars and their families celebrated Raksha Bandhan, also called Rakhi, on Monday and shared moments from celebrations on social media. Actor Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana were among those who shared pictures.

Sharing them, Salman wrote: “Happy Raksha Bandhan!” The picture shows Salman in the middle with his other family members on either side o f him. We can see actor and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, nephew Nirvaan, brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan and another brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri. They all stand by a table and take a classic boxing pose. However, in doing so, they also show the wrist of their right hand, showing off their respective rakhis.

 

View this post on Instagram

Happy Raksha Bandhan!

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana shared throwback pictures of her brothers, Aryan and AbRam, from one of their family holidays among colder climes. Aryan can be seen in a red jacket, standing closer to the frame with snow and mountains stretching behind him and a lone cottage in the background. Little AbRam, meanwhile, in a blue and black snow-protective gear with glasses, can be seen lying on his back in snow.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan replies to woman who said she’s ‘totally lost respect’ for him: ‘My respectability is not going to be judged by you’

Going by his posts, it appears Salman is still in his farmhouse, with one batch of his family members. Through much of July, he had shared pictures and videos of him farming. In one he was seeing ploughing the field with a tractor, while in another is was seen planting rice saplings in ankle-deep water.

Suhana shared pictures of brothers AbRam and Aryan o Instagram.
Suhana, who has been in Mumbai since the early days of the pandemic, routinely shares pictures of her instagram followers. Her mother Gauri too occasionally shares pictures of Suhana, who is a big star on the photo-sharing platform even before her formal debut in Bollywood.

Suhana is currently studying filmmaking in New York. She passed out from Dhuribhai Ambani school in Mumbai and then went on to study at Ardingly College, Sussex, United Kingdom, before moving to New York.

