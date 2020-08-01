e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Eid-al-Adha 2020: Shah Rukh Khan posts pic of AbRam in prayer, Salman Khan shares photo and wishes from his farm

On the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, several Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Salman Khan shared photos and wishes on social media.

bollywood Updated: Aug 01, 2020 14:49 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture of his son AbRam while Salman Khan shared a photo from his farm on Eid-al-Adha.
Several Bollywood stars and celebrities extended Eid al-Adha wishes to their fans on Saturday. Actor Shah Rukh Khan. Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan and others all shared messages of peace and prosperity on social media.

Shah Rukh shared a picture of AbRam praying. “Eid Mubarak to everyone. May this day and actually everyday bring peace happiness and health to all your loved ones. Everyone give yourself a self hug,” he wrote with the picture.

 

Priyanka wrote, “#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating all over the world. Hope it brings us blessings, happiness & peace.” While Salman wished everyone in his own style but with a Covid-19 twist.

 

View this post on Instagram

Eid Mubarak!

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

He took to Instagram to share a picture of himself in which he is seen posing in the field with his face covered with a checkered scarf. In the picture, he is also seen standing under the dark sky and heavy clouds, signifying the difficult times that the country is going through. Keeping the caption simple, Khan wrote, “Eid Mubarak!”

Arjun Rampal wrote, “Eid Mubarak. God bless everyone. #eidmubarak2020.” Emraan Hashmi shared a picture of a goat wearing a mask and wrote, “Ok I couldn’t help it . Eid mubarak again.”

Madhuri Dixit wrote, “My best wishes to everyone celebrating #EidalAdha #EidMubarak” Raveena Tandon wrote, “Eid me tayyar hone ka anand alag hota hai.even in lockdown,make it celebratory!This Eid may you sacrifice ,greed, arrogance ,indulgence and instead submit unto him love humility and give to the needy. Wishing all my Brothers and Sisters a very Blessed #EidAlAdha . #EidMubarak.”

.

